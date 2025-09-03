- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2969
|BTCUSD
|131
|US30
|35
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.2K
|BTCUSD
|610
|US30
|3
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|-13K
|BTCUSD
|-217K
|US30
|2.7K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.15 × 661
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 452
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.36 × 3453
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.43 × 28
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.54 × 145
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|1.59 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.71 × 76
XAU BTC Multi-EA Strategy Architecture
✅ Multiple trading EAs run independently (each with its own strategy),
✅ They may open Buy and Sell (hedged) positions,
✅ A Master EA (Supervisor EA) monitors overall exposure, equity, P/L, and enforces global rules like:
-
Locking profits
-
Equity stop-out
-
Hedging imbalances
-
Managing margin or risk across all EAs
✅ SYSTEM STRUCTURE OVERVIEW
🔹 1. Individual EAs (Workers)
-
Each EA operates its own logic (e.g., breakout, scalping, trend)
-
Opens Buy/Sell positions — can hedge or overlap with others
-
Runs on same symbol (e.g., XAUUSD) or multiple symbols
🔹 2. Master EA (Supervisor EA)
This EA:
-
Reads all open trades
-
Tracks:
-
Total Buy vs Sell lots (for net exposure)
-
Total floating P/L
-
Equity vs balance
-
Number of trades
-
