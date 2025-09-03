SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / SohSongKai
Song Kai Soh

SohSongKai

Song Kai Soh
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
4 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 18%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
3 135
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
2 399 (76.52%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
736 (23.48%)
En iyi işlem:
543.51 USD
En kötü işlem:
-259.25 USD
Brüt kâr:
18 403.99 USD (917 939 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-12 587.25 USD (1 145 247 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
39 (123.33 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 128.38 USD (11)
Sharpe oranı:
0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
64.19%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
10.48%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
1098
Ort. tutma süresi:
31 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
5.80
Alış işlemleri:
1 773 (56.56%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 362 (43.44%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.46
Beklenen getiri:
1.86 USD
Ortalama kâr:
7.67 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-17.10 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
10 (-280.38 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-999.51 USD (8)
Aylık büyüme:
17.94%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
6.81 USD
Maksimum:
1 003.64 USD (2.94%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
2.92% (999.59 USD)
Varlığa göre:
9.20% (3 328.65 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2969
BTCUSD 131
US30 35
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 5.2K
BTCUSD 610
US30 3
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -13K
BTCUSD -217K
US30 2.7K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +543.51 USD
En kötü işlem: -259 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 11
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +123.33 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -280.38 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.15 × 661
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 452
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.36 × 3453
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.54 × 145
Exness-MT5Real17
1.59 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
1.71 × 76
90 daha fazla...
XAU BTC Multi-EA Strategy Architecture

 Multiple trading EAs run independently (each with its own strategy),
✅ They may open Buy and Sell (hedged) positions,
✅ A Master EA (Supervisor EA) monitors overall exposure, equity, P/L, and enforces global rules like:

  • Locking profits

  • Equity stop-out

  • Hedging imbalances

  • Managing margin or risk across all EAs

✅ SYSTEM STRUCTURE OVERVIEW

🔹 1. Individual EAs (Workers)

  • Each EA operates its own logic (e.g., breakout, scalping, trend)

  • Opens Buy/Sell positions — can hedge or overlap with others

  • Runs on same symbol (e.g., XAUUSD) or multiple symbols

🔹 2. Master EA (Supervisor EA)

This EA:

  • Reads all open trades

  • Tracks:

    • Total Buy vs Sell lots (for net exposure)

    • Total floating P/L

    • Equity vs balance

    • Number of trades



İnceleme yok
2025.09.04 03:18
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.04 02:18
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.04 01:18
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.04 00:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.03 23:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.03 22:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.03 21:00
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.03 20:00
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.03 19:00
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.03 14:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.03 14:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 13:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.03 13:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 12:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.03 12:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 11:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.03 11:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 10:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.03 10:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 06:23
Share of trading days is too low
