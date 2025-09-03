- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|54
|GDAXI
|6
|AAPL
|3
|AMZN
|3
|NI225
|3
|NDX
|3
|SPY
|2
|QQQ
|2
|BBY
|1
|META
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|GDAXI
|-226
|AAPL
|2.1K
|AMZN
|932
|NI225
|-131
|NDX
|162
|SPY
|371
|QQQ
|142
|BBY
|-650
|META
|-18
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.2K
|GDAXI
|-1.6K
|AAPL
|955
|AMZN
|120
|NI225
|-343
|NDX
|2.2K
|SPY
|479
|QQQ
|363
|BBY
|-129
|META
|-32
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 38
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|3.21 × 57
|
Darwinex-Live
|3.70 × 957
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
|
Weltrade-Real
|6.80 × 191
|
FBS-Real
|10.00 × 1
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|23.00 × 1
TFX - Trend Following eXpert
Unlike common strategies like Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) or the risky practice of "averaging down" on losing positions, I operate under a strict, rule-based Trend Following system.
My methodology is built on two fundamental and non-negotiable pillars:
RIGOROUS STOP-LOSS DISCIPLINE: Every trade begins with a predefined exit point. There is no hope, no prayer, no "gutting it out." When a trade hits my stop-loss, I exit immediately. This protects my capital from significant drawdowns and ensures I live to trade another day.
RIDING TRENDS & PYRAMIDING: My primary goal is to capture major market trends. Instead of taking small profits, I systematically "pyramid" or add to winning positions, allowing profits to accumulate and compound significantly over time.
In essence, I accept many small, calculated losses to fund the few, large winning trades that define long-term success in the markets.
How the System Works
Win Rate: ~45%
Key Strength: High risk-reward ratio
Critical Rule: Strict adherence to exit rules – no manual closing
Profit Conditions
Trend-following system → Profits during strong, volatile trends
Drawdowns occur in sideways markets.
USD
USD
USD