Viet Nam Khanh Nguyen

TFX Darwinex Zero

Viet Nam Khanh Nguyen
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
4 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 99 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 4%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
78
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
47 (60.25%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
31 (39.74%)
En iyi işlem:
1 511.40 USD
En kötü işlem:
-640.08 USD
Brüt kâr:
8 966.79 USD (43 550 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-4 605.37 USD (39 282 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (896.03 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
2 730.56 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.18
Alım-satım etkinliği:
63.06%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
46.84%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
37
Ort. tutma süresi:
9 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.61
Alış işlemleri:
68 (87.18%)
Satış işlemleri:
10 (12.82%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.95
Beklenen getiri:
55.92 USD
Ortalama kâr:
190.78 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-148.56 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
11 (-1 652.97 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 652.97 USD (11)
Aylık büyüme:
4.36%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
12.02 USD
Maksimum:
1 672.80 USD (1.59%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.58% (1 664.60 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.89% (889.34 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 54
GDAXI 6
AAPL 3
AMZN 3
NI225 3
NDX 3
SPY 2
QQQ 2
BBY 1
META 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 1.6K
GDAXI -226
AAPL 2.1K
AMZN 932
NI225 -131
NDX 162
SPY 371
QQQ 142
BBY -650
META -18
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 2.2K
GDAXI -1.6K
AAPL 955
AMZN 120
NI225 -343
NDX 2.2K
SPY 479
QQQ 363
BBY -129
META -32
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 511.40 USD
En kötü işlem: -640 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 11
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +896.03 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 652.97 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 38
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
3.21 × 57
Darwinex-Live
3.70 × 957
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
Weltrade-Real
6.80 × 191
FBS-Real
10.00 × 1
ActivTradesCorp-Server
23.00 × 1
TFX - Trend Following eXpert

Unlike common strategies like Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) or the risky practice of "averaging down" on losing positions, I operate under a strict, rule-based Trend Following system.

My methodology is built on two fundamental and non-negotiable pillars:

RIGOROUS STOP-LOSS DISCIPLINE: Every trade begins with a predefined exit point. There is no hope, no prayer, no "gutting it out." When a trade hits my stop-loss, I exit immediately. This protects my capital from significant drawdowns and ensures I live to trade another day.

RIDING TRENDS & PYRAMIDING: My primary goal is to capture major market trends. Instead of taking small profits, I systematically "pyramid" or add to winning positions, allowing profits to accumulate and compound significantly over time.

In essence, I accept many small, calculated losses to fund the few, large winning trades that define long-term success in the markets.

How the System Works

Win Rate: ~45%

Key Strength: High risk-reward ratio

Critical Rule: Strict adherence to exit rules – no manual closing

Profit Conditions

Trend-following system → Profits during strong, volatile trends

Drawdowns occur in sideways markets.








İnceleme yok
2025.09.16 19:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.08 10:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.04 14:56
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.04 14:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.04 13:56
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.04 13:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.03 03:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.03 03:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.03 03:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.03 03:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.03 03:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
