SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Private Darwinex Account
Jono Harms

Private Darwinex Account

Jono Harms
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
4 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 12%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
48
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
34 (70.83%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
14 (29.17%)
En iyi işlem:
41.25 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-14.62 EUR
Brüt kâr:
229.12 EUR (7 487 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-107.21 EUR (1 536 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
13 (114.95 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
114.95 EUR (13)
Sharpe oranı:
0.28
Alım-satım etkinliği:
22.31%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
98.70%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
7
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
3.11
Alış işlemleri:
41 (85.42%)
Satış işlemleri:
7 (14.58%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.14
Beklenen getiri:
2.54 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
6.74 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-7.66 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-34.81 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-34.81 EUR (4)
Aylık büyüme:
12.35%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
7.70 EUR
Maksimum:
39.24 EUR (3.46%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
3.73% (38.67 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
4.07% (43.04 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 19
GDAXI 7
AUDUSD 6
XAUUSD 5
SP500 4
GBPUSD 4
EURCAD 1
USDJPY 1
EURNOK 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 45
GDAXI 66
AUDUSD -10
XAUUSD 20
SP500 6
GBPUSD -17
EURCAD 9
USDJPY 11
EURNOK 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 1.3K
GDAXI 1.2K
AUDUSD -219
XAUUSD 2.1K
SP500 355
GBPUSD -321
EURCAD 217
USDJPY 177
EURNOK 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +41.25 EUR
En kötü işlem: -15 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 13
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +114.95 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -34.81 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 38
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.70 × 128
FXOpen-MT5
0.83 × 6
TickmillUK-Live
1.00 × 6
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 397
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
Darwinex-Live
1.67 × 2310
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.21 × 24
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
3.20 × 5
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
3.32 × 19
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.47 × 290
Swissquote-Server
3.52 × 62
VantageFXInternational-Live
3.58 × 31
14 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Welcome to Private Dawinex Account, my personal trading signal crafted for traders seeking low-risk, long-term returns in forex majors and indices. This signal reflects my own trading strategy, blending seasonality, quantitative data, and macroeconomic insights to deliver consistent performance on pairs like EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and indices such as S&P 500 and DAX. Strategy Overview This long-term swing trading strategy prioritizes capital preservation and steady growth. By leveraging seasonal patterns , quantitative models, and macroeconomic analysis (e.g., CPI, FOMC news, bank reports from JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs), we target 6–10% Quarterly growth with a maximum drawdown below 10%. Why Choose Private Dawinex Account? As my personal trading account, this signal embodies a disciplined, research-based approach tailored for long-term success. Ideal for traders prioritizing safety and sustainability, it adapts to market dynamics while minimizing risk. Monitor real-time performance on MQL5. Past performance does not guarantee future results, but our strategy aims for reliable growth. Get Started Subscribe to Private Dawinex Account and trade alongside my personal strategy. Contact me via MQL5 messaging for questions. Let’s build wealth together, strategically and safely!


İnceleme yok
2025.09.12 10:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.05 18:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.05 17:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.02 14:43
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.02 14:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.02 14:43
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Private Darwinex Account
Ayda 30 USD
12%
0
0
USD
963
EUR
4
0%
48
70%
22%
2.13
2.54
EUR
4%
1:200
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.