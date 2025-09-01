- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|18
|NAS100
|14
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD+
|9
|NAS100
|-7
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD+
|959
|NAS100
|-10K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
No noise. No overfitting. ICONIC focuses on one robust idea: the previous day’s extremes on XAUUSD with disciplined volatility-based risk. You get clear entries, hard SL/TP on every trade, and no martingale or grid—ever.
Why traders subscribe
-
Simple, consistent edge: trades only when price earns it—no constant churning.
-
Strict risk discipline: hard stops, volatility-adaptive sizing.
-
Clear trade logic: easier to trust, easier to follow.
-
Works across brokers: spreads and stop levels respected.
-
Set & forget: you copy; we execute.
Best for
Traders who want steady, rules-based exposure to gold moves without high-frequency noise or exotic filters.
Quick start (2 steps)
-
Click “Subscribe” to this signal.
-
In your MT5 terminal, set your preferred risk/copy settings. Done.
What to expect
-
Typically 0–2 trades per day on XAUUSD, depending on market conditions.
-
No averaging down, no recovery tricks—just transparent entries with predefined exits.
Important: Trading involves risk. Past results don’t guarantee future returns. Start with conservative risk and scale only after you’re comfortable.
Ready to keep it simple?
Hit “Subscribe” now and let ICONIC 24H Breakout handle the daily gold setups for you.
