Maurice Prang

ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO

Maurice Prang
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
4 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 39 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 1%
MonetaMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
32
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
22 (68.75%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
10 (31.25%)
En iyi işlem:
9.72 USD
En kötü işlem:
-6.15 USD
Brüt kâr:
34.21 USD (8 816 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-33.14 USD (18 296 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (2.81 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
9.72 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.03
Alım-satım etkinliği:
1.67%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.23%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
5
Ort. tutma süresi:
15 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.07
Alış işlemleri:
20 (62.50%)
Satış işlemleri:
12 (37.50%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.03
Beklenen getiri:
0.03 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.56 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.31 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-10.16 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-10.16 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
1.07%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
4.16 USD
Maksimum:
15.20 USD (13.16%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
13.16% (15.20 USD)
Varlığa göre:
4.96% (5.37 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 18
NAS100 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD+ 9
NAS100 -7
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD+ 959
NAS100 -10K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +9.72 USD
En kötü işlem: -6 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +2.81 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -10.16 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "MonetaMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

ICONIC 24H Breakout — Clean Daily Gold Signals

No noise. No overfitting. ICONIC focuses on one robust idea: the previous day’s extremes on XAUUSD with disciplined volatility-based risk. You get clear entries, hard SL/TP on every trade, and no martingale or grid—ever.

Why traders subscribe

  • Simple, consistent edge: trades only when price earns it—no constant churning.

  • Strict risk discipline: hard stops, volatility-adaptive sizing.

  • Clear trade logic: easier to trust, easier to follow.

  • Works across brokers: spreads and stop levels respected.

  • Set & forget: you copy; we execute.

Best for

Traders who want steady, rules-based exposure to gold moves without high-frequency noise or exotic filters.

Quick start (2 steps)

  1. Click “Subscribe” to this signal.

  2. In your MT5 terminal, set your preferred risk/copy settings. Done.

What to expect

  • Typically 0–2 trades per day on XAUUSD, depending on market conditions.

  • No averaging down, no recovery tricks—just transparent entries with predefined exits.

Important: Trading involves risk. Past results don’t guarantee future returns. Start with conservative risk and scale only after you’re comfortable.

Ready to keep it simple?
Hit “Subscribe” now and let ICONIC 24H Breakout handle the daily gold setups for you.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.25 13:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.25 12:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.22 14:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 13:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.02 02:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.02 02:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.01 22:04
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.01 22:04
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.01 22:04
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.01 22:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.01 22:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
