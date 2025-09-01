SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / YalaForex Gold
Sami Saydam

YalaForex Gold

Sami Saydam
0 inceleme
5 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 1000 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -46%
MEXAtlantic-Real-2
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
Alım-satım stili değişti. Geçmişin bir kısmı istatistiklerden çıkarıldı. Sinyallerde büyüme nasıl hesaplanmaktadır?
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
573
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
326 (56.89%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
247 (43.11%)
En iyi işlem:
109.02 USD
En kötü işlem:
-221.69 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 335.73 USD (263 490 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 060.85 USD (497 252 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
14 (84.81 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
145.07 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.08
Alım-satım etkinliği:
92.42%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
187.89%
En son işlem:
18 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
107
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.37
Alış işlemleri:
365 (63.70%)
Satış işlemleri:
208 (36.30%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.13
Beklenen getiri:
0.48 USD
Ortalama kâr:
7.16 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-8.34 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
11 (-298.37 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-435.49 USD (8)
Aylık büyüme:
14.94%
Algo alım-satım:
10%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
749.21 USD (88.39%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
96.84% (749.21 USD)
Varlığa göre:
96.59% (414.70 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD.ecn 344
XAGUSD.ecn 141
US30 83
BTCUSD 2
GBPJPY.ecn 2
GBPUSD.ecn 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD.ecn 346
XAGUSD.ecn -38
US30 -13
BTCUSD -24
GBPJPY.ecn 2
GBPUSD.ecn 1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD.ecn 34K
XAGUSD.ecn -5.9K
US30 -26K
BTCUSD -236K
GBPJPY.ecn 376
GBPUSD.ecn 100
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +109.02 USD
En kötü işlem: -222 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +84.81 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -298.37 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "MEXAtlantic-Real-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

CMCMarkets1-Canada
0.00 × 3
MEXAtlantic-Real-2
12.50 × 4
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Hello

This is my SHOW CASE Only trading performance. The trades are on Gold, Silver spots (under (Manual trading) and the US30 Index Cash under (EA).

Leverage use is 1:100 in Gold and Silver also 1:30 on US30. 

As you see, I am using the minimum lot size and still the DrawDown% is always high but the account is stable and not at risk.

My profit sharing is 33% to me and the rest is yours. You pay it to me up on my request and it can be any time. 

Any direct contact email me at: sami.saydam@gmail.com

Open trading account on the same broker using this link: https://mexatlantic.com/account/live-account?ibNum=333563249 then fund it with USD $2000 ++ then contact me.

Very clear message> Forex trading is always high risk business because of the high leverage use, therefore, either you admit and accept this high risk and might lose all of your money in the account at once or just leave and forget about me. I do my best to trade your account using my 26 years of forex trading experience and I do my best to make winnings for both of us, but still nothing is guaranteed. If you admit my warning and without any future complaining, then you are welcome to join the deal. Otherwise; leave this page.

Thank you

Thank you 

İnceleme yok
2025.10.03 13:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 12:09
High current drawdown in 47% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 11:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 10:08
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 05:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 05:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.03 04:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 04:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.03 02:59
High current drawdown in 46% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.02 20:39
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.02 16:29
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.01 04:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.01 01:55
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.01 01:55
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.29 02:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.29 01:13
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.28 23:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 21:20
High current drawdown in 50% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 20:20
High current drawdown in 44% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 19:20
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
YalaForex Gold
Ayda 1000 USD
-46%
0
0
USD
6
USD
5
10%
573
56%
92%
1.13
0.48
USD
97%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.