Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / ALEX AlgoTrader Runa
Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

ALEX AlgoTrader Runa

Oleksandr Kryntsyglov
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
25 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 53 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 20%
Weltrade-Live
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
53
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
47 (88.67%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
6 (11.32%)
En iyi işlem:
246.90 USD
En kötü işlem:
-31.08 USD
Brüt kâr:
888.16 USD (17 295 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-101.23 USD (6 260 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
26 (367.62 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
384.70 USD (14)
Sharpe oranı:
0.38
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
34.50%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
10 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
10.20
Alış işlemleri:
26 (49.06%)
Satış işlemleri:
27 (50.94%)
Kâr faktörü:
8.77
Beklenen getiri:
14.85 USD
Ortalama kâr:
18.90 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-16.87 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-74.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-74.00 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
7.00%
Yıllık tahmin:
84.90%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
77.17 USD (3.26%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.77% (77.17 USD)
Varlığa göre:
24.25% (1 152.82 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDCHF 5
EURUSD 5
EURAUD 5
USDCAD 3
EURNZD 3
GBPUSD 3
NZDUSD 3
EURGBP 3
AUDCAD 2
EURCHF 2
CHFJPY 2
EURCAD 2
AUDUSD 2
NZDJPY 2
GBPCAD 2
AUDJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
AUDCHF 1
CADCHF 1
EURJPY 1
AUDNZD 1
GBPNZD 1
USDJPY 1
NZDCAD 1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDCHF 64
EURUSD 321
EURAUD 31
USDCAD -1
EURNZD 6
GBPUSD 69
NZDUSD 113
EURGBP -70
AUDCAD 2
EURCHF -17
CHFJPY 5
EURCAD 28
AUDUSD 38
NZDJPY 48
GBPCAD 42
AUDJPY 2
GBPJPY 2
AUDCHF 4
CADCHF -4
EURJPY 22
AUDNZD 20
GBPNZD 20
USDJPY 24
NZDCAD 16
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDCHF 1.7K
EURUSD 3.1K
EURAUD 1.7K
USDCAD 70
EURNZD 1K
GBPUSD 1K
NZDUSD 1K
EURGBP -5K
AUDCAD 340
EURCHF 180
CHFJPY 699
EURCAD 699
AUDUSD 439
NZDJPY 698
GBPCAD 700
AUDJPY 349
GBPJPY 350
AUDCHF 350
CADCHF -363
EURJPY 349
AUDNZD 349
GBPNZD 349
USDJPY 349
NZDCAD 350
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +246.90 USD
En kötü işlem: -31 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 14
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +367.62 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -74.00 USD

MultiFX M30 Auto is a multi-currency automated trading system designed for traders who want stability, diversification, and consistent growth. The algorithm simultaneously works on 28 forex pairs (majors + crosses) and adapts to different market phases with precision.

📊 How It Works

  • The system trades on the M30 timeframe, which offers the perfect balance between speed and accuracy.

  • It applies a multi-layered indicator logic to filter signals and enter trades with high probability.

  • Diversification across 28 pairs ensures reduced risk and smoother equity growth.

⚙️ Key Advantages
✅ 100% Automated — no manual trading required
✅ Works on 28 currency pairs simultaneously
✅ Diversified approach minimizes drawdown
✅ Stable performance in both trending and ranging markets
✅ Ideal for long-term portfolio growth

💡 Why Choose This Strategy?
MultiFX M30 Auto is built for traders and investors who value reliable, automated trading without emotional interference. It aims to deliver steady profits by combining multiple pairs, time-tested logic, and optimized trade management.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.16 17:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 08:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
ALEX AlgoTrader Runa
Ayda 53 USD
20%
0
0
USD
4.8K
USD
25
98%
53
88%
100%
8.77
14.85
USD
24%
1:100
Kopyala

