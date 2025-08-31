SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / RedFox Forex Signals VIP
Rui Manh Tien

RedFox Forex Signals VIP

Rui Manh Tien
0 inceleme
4 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -4%
Exness-Real17
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
104
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
25 (24.03%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
79 (75.96%)
En iyi işlem:
27.52 USD
En kötü işlem:
-17.12 USD
Brüt kâr:
366.05 USD (166 041 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-403.76 USD (156 204 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
3 (54.89 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
54.89 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.03
Alım-satım etkinliği:
95.87%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
5.45%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
21
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.34
Alış işlemleri:
41 (39.42%)
Satış işlemleri:
63 (60.58%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.91
Beklenen getiri:
-0.36 USD
Ortalama kâr:
14.64 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-5.11 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
13 (-59.56 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-59.56 USD (13)
Aylık büyüme:
-3.72%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
110.14 USD
Maksimum:
110.14 USD (10.84%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
10.83% (110.14 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.97% (18.94 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 47
GBPUSD 13
GBPJPY 12
GBPNZD 10
EURUSD 7
EURAUD 3
GBPAUD 2
USDCAD 2
AUDCAD 2
EURJPY 2
XAGUSD 2
USDJPY 1
EURNZD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 9
GBPUSD -64
GBPJPY 13
GBPNZD -22
EURUSD -22
EURAUD 63
GBPAUD 8
USDCAD -15
AUDCAD 50
EURJPY -19
XAGUSD -18
USDJPY -14
EURNZD -8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 12K
GBPUSD -3.8K
GBPJPY -1.4K
GBPNZD -1.8K
EURUSD -424
EURAUD 4.8K
GBPAUD 690
USDCAD -992
AUDCAD 3.5K
EURJPY -898
XAGUSD -341
USDJPY -1K
EURNZD -676
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +27.52 USD
En kötü işlem: -17 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 13
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +54.89 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -59.56 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-Real17" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.64 × 2996
Exness-Real18
0.75 × 285
Exness-Real16
1.12 × 866
ICMarketsSC-Live11
2.20 × 20
VantageInternational-Demo
3.50 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 8
5.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
5.88 × 123
Axi-US06-Live
6.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real05
7.25 × 16
VTMarkets-Live
7.54 × 13
Exness-Real9
9.42 × 121
VantageInternational-Live 3
9.78 × 9
XMTrading-Real 12
13.00 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent-5
14.11 × 65
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
22.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
23.74 × 295
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
25.00 × 1
📡 RedFox Signals – Smart & Disciplined Forex Trading Signals


RedFox Signals is a premium trading signal service crafted for Forex traders who want to maximize profit with minimal screen time. Each setup is backed by clear technical analysis, well-defined zones, and transparent Risk:Reward ratios to help you trade with confidence.

🔍 Key Features:

  • Multi-timeframe analysis: From M15 to H1 – perfect for both scalpers and swing traders.

  • Structured format: Every signal includes Entry – SL – TP1/TP2/TP3 – and RR calculation.

  • Smart confirmations: Combines Supply/Demand zones, EMA34 + EMA89 crossovers, and MACD volume confirmation.

  • Strict quality control: Only high-probability trades are shared – no random setups.

  • Battle-tested mindset: Focused on real, strategic trades – not noise or overtrading.


Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.