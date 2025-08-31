- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|47
|GBPUSD
|13
|GBPJPY
|12
|GBPNZD
|10
|EURUSD
|7
|EURAUD
|3
|GBPAUD
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|EURJPY
|2
|XAGUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|9
|GBPUSD
|-64
|GBPJPY
|13
|GBPNZD
|-22
|EURUSD
|-22
|EURAUD
|63
|GBPAUD
|8
|USDCAD
|-15
|AUDCAD
|50
|EURJPY
|-19
|XAGUSD
|-18
|USDJPY
|-14
|EURNZD
|-8
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|12K
|GBPUSD
|-3.8K
|GBPJPY
|-1.4K
|GBPNZD
|-1.8K
|EURUSD
|-424
|EURAUD
|4.8K
|GBPAUD
|690
|USDCAD
|-992
|AUDCAD
|3.5K
|EURJPY
|-898
|XAGUSD
|-341
|USDJPY
|-1K
|EURNZD
|-676
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-Real17" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.64 × 2996
|
Exness-Real18
|0.75 × 285
|
Exness-Real16
|1.12 × 866
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|2.20 × 20
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|3.50 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 8
|5.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|5.88 × 123
|
Axi-US06-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|7.25 × 16
|
VTMarkets-Live
|7.54 × 13
|
Exness-Real9
|9.42 × 121
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|9.78 × 9
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|13.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|14.11 × 65
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|22.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|23.74 × 295
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|25.00 × 1
📡 RedFox Signals – Smart & Disciplined Forex Trading Signals
RedFox Signals is a premium trading signal service crafted for Forex traders who want to maximize profit with minimal screen time. Each setup is backed by clear technical analysis, well-defined zones, and transparent Risk:Reward ratios to help you trade with confidence.
🔍 Key Features:
-
Multi-timeframe analysis: From M15 to H1 – perfect for both scalpers and swing traders.
-
Structured format: Every signal includes Entry – SL – TP1/TP2/TP3 – and RR calculation.
-
Smart confirmations: Combines Supply/Demand zones, EMA34 + EMA89 crossovers, and MACD volume confirmation.
-
Strict quality control: Only high-probability trades are shared – no random setups.
-
Battle-tested mindset: Focused on real, strategic trades – not noise or overtrading.
