Paulo Marques

Apex Portfolio Manager

Paulo Marques
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
5 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 99 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 82%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
244
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
230 (94.26%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
14 (5.74%)
En iyi işlem:
27.04 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-7.98 EUR
Brüt kâr:
186.45 EUR (23 660 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-22.94 EUR (2 309 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
80 (30.29 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
78.86 EUR (63)
Sharpe oranı:
0.24
Alım-satım etkinliği:
99.47%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
9.89%
En son işlem:
8 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
31
Ort. tutma süresi:
10 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
20.06
Alış işlemleri:
198 (81.15%)
Satış işlemleri:
46 (18.85%)
Kâr faktörü:
8.13
Beklenen getiri:
0.67 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
0.81 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-1.64 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-8.15 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-8.15 EUR (2)
Aylık büyüme:
77.54%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum:
8.15 EUR (2.43%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
2.43% (8.15 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
22.40% (79.26 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 128
GBPUSD 33
EURUSD 32
USDCHF 20
USDJPY 9
USDCAD 9
AUDUSD 8
NZDUSD 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 124
GBPUSD 16
EURUSD 14
USDCHF 10
USDJPY 2
USDCAD 3
AUDUSD 9
NZDUSD 7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 14K
GBPUSD 1.9K
EURUSD 1.8K
USDCHF 1K
USDJPY 535
USDCAD 516
AUDUSD 1K
NZDUSD 827
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +27.04 EUR
En kötü işlem: -8 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 63
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +30.29 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -8.15 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FusionMarkets-Live 2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.07 × 14
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.91 × 602
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.23 × 201
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.31 × 86
Coinexx-Live
1.50 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.92 × 106
EagleFX-Live
2.44 × 9
Exness-Real9
2.47 × 163
Varchev-Real
2.97 × 30
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
3.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
3.01 × 101
Axi-US09-Live
3.33 × 3
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
3.43 × 154
Exness-Real16
4.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
4.42 × 38
FxPro.com-Real05
8.55 × 11
RoboForex-Pro-5
15.93 × 387
SimpleFX-LiveUK
20.50 × 2
Advanced Risk-Managed Trading Solution for Major Forex Pairs & Gold

Key Features:

Intelligent Risk Management - Dynamic position sizing with account protection ✅ Multi-Level Safety System - Progressive stop loss and breakeven protection
Smart Money Management - Equity-based profit targets (0.1% default) ✅ Manual Trade Integration - Automatically manages your manual trades with proper risk controls ✅ ECN/Raw Spread Optimized - Built for professional trading environments

Technical Capabilities:

  • H1 timeframe operation (set and forget)
  • Supports all major pairs + XAUUSD
  • Automatic broker detection and configuration
  • Partial fill handling for large orders
  • News filter protection
  • Gap detection system
  • 5-minute warmup for market analysis

Risk Protection:

  • Maximum 5 positions per cycle
  • Drawdown-based trade limiting
  • Consecutive loss protection
  • Session-based risk adjustment
  • Volatility-adaptive positioning

Simple Setup:

  • Only 2 inputs required:
    • Magic Number (default: 13560)
    • Profit Target % (default: 0.1%)
  • All advanced settings pre-optimized

Requirements:

  • H1 chart timeframe
  • Minimum $100 account
  • ECN/Raw spread account recommended
  • VPS recommended for 24/5 operation

Support:

Professional support available for setup and optimization.

Note: This EA uses proprietary algorithms developed through extensive research. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management.

Tags/Keywords:

Bollinger Bands, Basket Trading, H1, Scalping, Low Risk, ECN, Multiple Pairs, Progressive Entry, Breakeven, Non-Martingale

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.