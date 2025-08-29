- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|128
|GBPUSD
|33
|EURUSD
|32
|USDCHF
|20
|USDJPY
|9
|USDCAD
|9
|AUDUSD
|8
|NZDUSD
|5
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|124
|GBPUSD
|16
|EURUSD
|14
|USDCHF
|10
|USDJPY
|2
|USDCAD
|3
|AUDUSD
|9
|NZDUSD
|7
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|GBPUSD
|1.9K
|EURUSD
|1.8K
|USDCHF
|1K
|USDJPY
|535
|USDCAD
|516
|AUDUSD
|1K
|NZDUSD
|827
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FusionMarkets-Live 2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.07 × 14
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.91 × 602
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.23 × 201
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|1.31 × 86
|
Coinexx-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|1.50 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|1.73 × 251
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.92 × 106
|
EagleFX-Live
|2.44 × 9
|
Exness-Real9
|2.47 × 163
|
Varchev-Real
|2.97 × 30
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|3.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|3.01 × 101
|
Axi-US09-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|3.43 × 154
|
Exness-Real16
|4.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|4.42 × 38
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|8.55 × 11
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|15.93 × 387
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|20.50 × 2
Advanced Risk-Managed Trading Solution for Major Forex Pairs & Gold
Key Features:
✅ Intelligent Risk Management - Dynamic position sizing with account protection ✅ Multi-Level Safety System - Progressive stop loss and breakeven protection
✅ Smart Money Management - Equity-based profit targets (0.1% default) ✅ Manual Trade Integration - Automatically manages your manual trades with proper risk controls ✅ ECN/Raw Spread Optimized - Built for professional trading environments
Technical Capabilities:
- H1 timeframe operation (set and forget)
- Supports all major pairs + XAUUSD
- Automatic broker detection and configuration
- Partial fill handling for large orders
- News filter protection
- Gap detection system
- 5-minute warmup for market analysis
Risk Protection:
- Maximum 5 positions per cycle
- Drawdown-based trade limiting
- Consecutive loss protection
- Session-based risk adjustment
- Volatility-adaptive positioning
Simple Setup:
- Only 2 inputs required:
- Magic Number (default: 13560)
- Profit Target % (default: 0.1%)
- All advanced settings pre-optimized
Requirements:
- H1 chart timeframe
- Minimum $100 account
- ECN/Raw spread account recommended
- VPS recommended for 24/5 operation
Support:
Professional support available for setup and optimization.
Note: This EA uses proprietary algorithms developed through extensive research. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management.
Tags/Keywords:
Bollinger Bands, Basket Trading, H1, Scalping, Low Risk, ECN, Multiple Pairs, Progressive Entry, Breakeven, Non-Martingale
