Claudio D. Ash

Break and Cover VTG PAMM1

Claudio D. Ash
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
13 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 6%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
176
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
83 (47.15%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
93 (52.84%)
En iyi işlem:
171.55 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-106.20 EUR
Brüt kâr:
711.74 EUR (11 099 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-585.39 EUR (12 836 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
7 (10.58 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
174.06 EUR (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
23.51%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
6.49%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
16
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.79
Alış işlemleri:
83 (47.16%)
Satış işlemleri:
93 (52.84%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.22
Beklenen getiri:
0.72 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
8.58 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-6.29 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
10 (-159.33 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-159.33 EUR (10)
Aylık büyüme:
3.31%
Yıllık tahmin:
40.22%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
119.51 EUR
Maksimum:
159.33 EUR (7.81%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
7.81% (159.33 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
1.37% (28.39 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 176
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD+ 144
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD+ -1.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +171.55 EUR
En kötü işlem: -106 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +10.58 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -159.33 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Balanced Strategy: Solid Growth with Controlled Risk

Our strategy is designed for investors seeking consistent growth and moderate to low risk. We use an audited bot that focuses on capital protection and low volatility.

  • Audited History: Our bot has shown stable growth with minimal risk. You can review our full trading history to verify the strategy's solidity.

  • No Tricks: The strategy doesn't use martingale or other high-risk tactics. Our objective is to protect your capital.

  • 10-Year Backtests: With 10-year backtests, the bot has consistently demonstrated a Recovery Factor over 10 and a Profit Factor above 1.6, even at more conservative risk levels.

Join our low-risk PAMM account if you want to diversify your portfolio with a safe and reliable investment.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.08 10:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.01 00:22
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.28% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.29 17:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Break and Cover VTG PAMM1
Ayda 30 USD
6%
0
0
USD
2.1K
EUR
13
100%
176
47%
24%
1.21
0.72
EUR
8%
1:500
Kopyala

