SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / How High and How Low
cbkiri

How High and How Low

cbkiri
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
5 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 10%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
561
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
504 (89.83%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
57 (10.16%)
En iyi işlem:
214.03 USD
En kötü işlem:
-448.54 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 842.97 USD (1 682 063 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 633.07 USD (552 335 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
77 (169.84 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
732.11 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.08
Alım-satım etkinliği:
97.52%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
5.05%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
113
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.20
Alış işlemleri:
561 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.74
Beklenen getiri:
2.16 USD
Ortalama kâr:
5.64 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-28.65 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-825.05 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-825.05 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
9.69%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
1 005.15 USD (15.50%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
6.57% (1 005.15 USD)
Varlığa göre:
6.01% (897.09 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 561
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 1.1M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +214.03 USD
En kötü işlem: -449 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +169.84 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -825.05 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real31" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
5.07 × 15
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Haha, when you read this description, perhaps you already notice the statistic of the account already. No sure and perfect situation in the leverage trading world. Every second carries risk and thing might turn upside down within a while. Just do the best as much as we can to control the risk and reward adjusted return.


If you are interested for copy directly on same broker, please find the link below @15% performance fee:


https://social-trading.club/strategy/227866309/a/s5r1yliwkn?sharer=trader

İnceleme yok
2025.08.29 16:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.29 15:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.29 14:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.28 01:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.28 01:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
How High and How Low
Ayda 50 USD
10%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
5
99%
561
89%
98%
1.74
2.16
USD
7%
1:200
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.