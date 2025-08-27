- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|11
|AUDCAD
|11
|NZDCAD
|7
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDNZD
|5
|AUDCAD
|5
|NZDCAD
|4
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDNZD
|1K
|AUDCAD
|-527
|NZDCAD
|556
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 3
|
GoMarkets-Real 1
|0.00 × 8
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.39 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.43 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.50 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.74 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.02 × 55
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.50 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.54 × 389
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.64 × 438
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|1.77 × 135
|
TitanFX-04
|1.86 × 14
|
Coinexx-Demo
|1.88 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.00 × 37
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
|2.00 × 1
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|2.90 × 10
|
Axi-US06-Live
|3.17 × 6
PrimeCopyFX by BlackLotTrading – Proven stability for years
PrimeCopyFX by BlackLotTrading is an advanced grid-trading algorithm that has been running successfully on real accounts for years. Instead of curve-fitting to historical data, it exploits persistent market inefficiencies to deliver consistent, repeatable results.
✅ Multi-pair support (AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD)
✅ M15 – optimized for mid-term trading
✅ Robust live and backtest performance
✅ No complex setup – runs reliably on a VPS out of the box
With PrimeCopyFX by BlackLotTrading, you get a system built on real market mechanics—simple, transparent, and dependable for copy trading.
USD
USD
USD