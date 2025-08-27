SinyallerBölümler
Alexander Bayer

PrimeCopyFX

Alexander Bayer
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
4 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 10%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:300
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
29
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
22 (75.86%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
7 (24.14%)
En iyi işlem:
8.32 USD
En kötü işlem:
-5.67 USD
Brüt kâr:
29.29 USD (3 074 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-15.53 USD (2 003 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
12 (7.29 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
10.16 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.21
Alım-satım etkinliği:
90.10%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
23.76%
En son işlem:
5 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
4
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.48
Alış işlemleri:
17 (58.62%)
Satış işlemleri:
12 (41.38%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.89
Beklenen getiri:
0.47 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.33 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.22 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-9.28 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-9.28 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
8.51%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
9.28 USD (5.89%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
5.89% (9.28 USD)
Varlığa göre:
29.32% (46.22 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDNZD 11
AUDCAD 11
NZDCAD 7
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDNZD 5
AUDCAD 5
NZDCAD 4
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDNZD 1K
AUDCAD -527
NZDCAD 556
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +8.32 USD
En kötü işlem: -6 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +7.29 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -9.28 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 3
GoMarkets-Real 1
0.00 × 8
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real6
0.00 × 1
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.39 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.43 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.50 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.74 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.02 × 55
Darwinex-Live
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.50 × 4
RoboForex-ECN
1.54 × 389
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.64 × 438
RoboForex-ECN-2
1.77 × 135
TitanFX-04
1.86 × 14
Coinexx-Demo
1.88 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.00 × 37
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
2.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
2.90 × 10
Axi-US06-Live
3.17 × 6
22 daha fazla...
PrimeCopyFX by BlackLotTrading – Proven stability for years

PrimeCopyFX by BlackLotTrading is an advanced grid-trading algorithm that has been running successfully on real accounts for years. Instead of curve-fitting to historical data, it exploits persistent market inefficiencies to deliver consistent, repeatable results.

✅ Multi-pair support (AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD)
✅ M15 – optimized for mid-term trading
✅ Robust live and backtest performance
✅ No complex setup – runs reliably on a VPS out of the box

With PrimeCopyFX by BlackLotTrading, you get a system built on real market mechanics—simple, transparent, and dependable for copy trading.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.05 12:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.28 05:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.28 05:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.28 03:58
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.28 03:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.27 16:35
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.27 16:35
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.27 16:35
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.27 16:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.27 16:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
PrimeCopyFX
Ayda 30 USD
10%
0
0
USD
159
USD
4
100%
29
75%
90%
1.88
0.47
USD
29%
1:300
Kopyala

