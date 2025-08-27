SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Daily TUC Setup
Rohit Ingulkar

Gold Daily TUC Setup

Rohit Ingulkar
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
6 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 35 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 11%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
32
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
27 (84.37%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
5 (15.63%)
En iyi işlem:
35.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
-14.74 USD
Brüt kâr:
59.87 USD (25 218 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-48.71 USD (34 300 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
15 (14.44 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
38.95 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.14
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.09%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
16.24%
En son işlem:
5 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
5
Ort. tutma süresi:
10 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.55
Alış işlemleri:
24 (75.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
8 (25.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.23
Beklenen getiri:
0.35 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.22 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-9.74 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-18.01 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-18.01 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
-12.14%
Algo alım-satım:
93%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
11.00 USD
Maksimum:
20.29 USD (15.44%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
15.44% (20.29 USD)
Varlığa göre:
10.44% (13.15 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 11
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -9.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +35.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -15 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +14.44 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -18.01 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real8" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
12.09 × 4221
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
21.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
23.19 × 32
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

I am good with Numbers & Statistics, and market is all about Numbers. 

Strategy Concept

This EA is built on a simple yet effective strategy under the control of artificial intelligence, designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It identifies key daily levels and executes trades slightly before breakout points, ensuring early market entry & lowest slippage, while controlling risk with predefined stop losses based on higher timeframe references.

No martingale, grid, averaging, or high-risk tricks are used.

  • Only fixed lot entries with safe risk control.

Key Features

  1. Stable & Logical Strategy – Uses previous day’s high/low levels with H4 candle stop loss reference.
  2. Fixed Risk Approach – No compounding, no martingale, no grid.
  3. Consistent Performance – High win rate with controlled drawdown.
  4. User-Friendly – Only lot size is adjustable; TP and entry buffer are optimized and fixed internally.Works Safely on Small & Large Accounts – Same logic applied, just scaled with lot size.

BackTest Results 

Test 1: Small Account – $100 capital, fixed 0.01 lot size 

(01-01-2025 to 26-08-2025)

  • Net Profit: $1,426.94

  • Profit Factor: 3.68

  • Win Rate: 96.9%

  • Max Drawdown: 31.89%

  • Sharpe Ratio: 6.27

Proof that even a micro account can grow safely without martingale.

    Test 2: Larger Account – $1,000 capital, fixed 1 lot size 

    (01-01-2025 to 26-08-2025)

    • Net Profit: $142,865

    • Profit Factor: 3.68

    • Win Rate: 96.9%

    • Max Drawdown: 37.7%

    • Sharpe Ratio: 6.27

    Scales profitably with larger accounts while keeping risk logic identical.

      Why Choose This EA?

      • Designed for traders seeking safe, non-compounded, high returns.

      • Transparent rules: no hidden algorithms, no risky averaging.

      • Works best on Gold (XAUUSD) with default settings.

      • Perfect for traders who want a trustworthy, plug-and-play EA.

      Note: Past performance in backtests does not guarantee future results. Always use risk management and test on demo before live trading.

      Recommendations:

      • Currency pair: XAUUSD
      • Time frame: Any
      • Minimum deposit: $100
      • Account type: Any with a minimum spread
      • Brokers: Any broker


      İnceleme yok
      2025.10.01 04:04
      Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
      2025.10.01 02:55
      Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
      2025.09.08 02:42
      Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
      2025.09.08 01:29
      Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
      2025.08.28 15:17
      Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
      2025.08.27 17:35
      Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:37888
      2025.08.27 16:35
      High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
      2025.08.27 16:35
      Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
      2025.08.27 16:35
      This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
      2025.08.27 16:35
      The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
      Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
      Sinyal
      Fiyat
      Büyüme
      Aboneler
      Fonlar
      Bakiye
      Haftalar
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      İşlemler
      Kazanç yüzdesi
      Etkinlik
      PF
      Beklenen getiri
      Düşüş
      Kaldıraç
      Gold Daily TUC Setup
      Ayda 35 USD
      11%
      0
      0
      USD
      111
      USD
      6
      93%
      32
      84%
      0%
      1.22
      0.35
      USD
      15%
      1:500
      Kopyala

      MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

      Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

      Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.