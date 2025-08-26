SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Reversion Scalping
Salakbun Wongakaradeth

Reversion Scalping

Salakbun Wongakaradeth
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
9 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 5%
Axi-US15-Live
1:100
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
160
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
86 (53.75%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
74 (46.25%)
En iyi işlem:
11.60 USD
En kötü işlem:
-3.38 USD
Brüt kâr:
82.31 USD (35 090 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-50.20 USD (47 356 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (3.75 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
11.60 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.12
Alım-satım etkinliği:
40.24%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
6.96%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
13
Ort. tutma süresi:
20 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.48
Alış işlemleri:
85 (53.13%)
Satış işlemleri:
75 (46.88%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.64
Beklenen getiri:
0.20 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.96 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.68 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-12.97 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-12.97 USD (6)
Aylık büyüme:
2.56%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.37 USD
Maksimum:
12.97 USD (2.54%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
2.54% (12.97 USD)
Varlığa göre:
5.50% (56.29 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD.min 56
USDJPY.min 52
EURUSD.min 46
EURJPY.min 6
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD.min 20
USDJPY.min 4
EURUSD.min 5
EURJPY.min 3
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD.min -9.2K
USDJPY.min -5.6K
EURUSD.min 1.1K
EURJPY.min 1.5K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +11.60 USD
En kötü işlem: -3 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +3.75 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -12.97 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Axi-US15-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

The strategy is built on a unique combination of Mean Reversion, Volatility Analysis, and Trend Following. By integrating these three approaches, we aim to capture opportunities across different market conditions with a balanced risk–reward profile.

  • Reversion to the Mean: The strategy identifies price deviations from statistical averages and seeks potential reversals back to equilibrium.

  • Volatility-Based Filters: Market volatility is used to adapt trade entries, position sizing, and risk management. This helps avoid false signals during unstable conditions.

  • Trend Alignment: Trades are executed in harmony with the broader market trend, increasing the probability of sustained moves in our favor.

This blended methodology allows the system to benefit from both short-term corrections and longer-term directional movements, while maintaining strict risk management and capital preservation principles.


İnceleme yok
2025.08.26 04:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Reversion Scalping
Ayda 30 USD
5%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
9
100%
160
53%
40%
1.63
0.20
USD
5%
1:100
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.