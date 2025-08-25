SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / MSC Gold Mix Pro
Bui Huy Dat

MSC Gold Mix Pro

Bui Huy Dat
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
24 hafta
2 / 1.5K USD
Ayda 40 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 187%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
697
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
541 (77.61%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
156 (22.38%)
En iyi işlem:
36.79 USD
En kötü işlem:
-31.04 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 440.17 USD (125 427 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-568.48 USD (54 705 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
22 (40.49 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
111.72 USD (10)
Sharpe oranı:
0.22
Alım-satım etkinliği:
64.24%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.73%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
52
Ort. tutma süresi:
9 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
8.05
Alış işlemleri:
446 (63.99%)
Satış işlemleri:
251 (36.01%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.53
Beklenen getiri:
1.25 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.66 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.64 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-77.25 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-84.09 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
21.15%
Yıllık tahmin:
258.70%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
58.40 USD
Maksimum:
108.29 USD (8.31%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
14.91% (77.25 USD)
Varlığa göre:
13.64% (134.49 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD.f 559
AUDCAD.f 104
NZDCAD.f 19
USDJPY.f 7
USDCHF.f 4
USDCAD.f 2
AUDNZD.f 2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD.f 792
AUDCAD.f 86
NZDCAD.f 30
USDJPY.f -39
USDCHF.f 0
USDCAD.f 1
AUDNZD.f 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD.f 67K
AUDCAD.f 6.2K
NZDCAD.f 2.2K
USDJPY.f -5.4K
USDCHF.f 48
USDCAD.f 145
AUDNZD.f 88
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +36.79 USD
En kötü işlem: -31 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 10
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +40.49 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -77.25 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR STRESS FREE SIGNAL THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE.

The signal applies a multi-strategy approach: mainly trading XAUUSD (Gold) combined with a few slower pairs for diversification. The core philosophy is risk management and discipline, not short-term profit maximization

- Suitable for investors who prefer low-risk, steady growth.


    🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


    Signal Detail:

    1. Trading instruments: XAUUSD (primary), plus some slower pairs to balance volatility.

    2. Style: Risk-first, avoiding over-leverage; entries/exits based on high-probability setups.

    3. Expected performance: 110–300%/year (estimate only, not guaranteed; results depend on the market and copier’s setup).

    4. Recommended minimum deposit: $300.

    5. Best for: Investors who value consistency and controlled growth

    - With the mindset that risk management is more important than profit-seeking, my goal is to maintain stable annual returns and pursue compound growth.

     

    Investor Recommend:

    - Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

    - The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

    - A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose

        Contacts:

        Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

        telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl


        İnceleme yok
        Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
        Sinyal
        Fiyat
        Büyüme
        Aboneler
        Fonlar
        Bakiye
        Haftalar
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        İşlemler
        Kazanç yüzdesi
        Etkinlik
        PF
        Beklenen getiri
        Düşüş
        Kaldıraç
        MSC Gold Mix Pro
        Ayda 40 USD
        187%
        2
        1.5K
        USD
        1K
        USD
        24
        0%
        697
        77%
        64%
        2.53
        1.25
        USD
        15%
        1:500
        Kopyala

        MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

        Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

        Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.