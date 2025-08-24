SinyallerBölümler
Tokunbo Greatpath Adebowale

TKtraydez

Tokunbo Greatpath Adebowale
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
7 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 12%
EGlobalTrade-Classic
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
395
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
298 (75.44%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
97 (24.56%)
En iyi işlem:
124.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
-131.50 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 265.91 USD (1 496 998 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 680.23 USD (1 090 606 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
31 (590.55 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
679.66 USD (12)
Sharpe oranı:
0.09
Alım-satım etkinliği:
30.84%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
21.06%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
75
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.32
Alış işlemleri:
168 (42.53%)
Satış işlemleri:
227 (57.47%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.35
Beklenen getiri:
1.48 USD
Ortalama kâr:
7.60 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-17.32 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-415.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-415.00 USD (6)
Aylık büyüme:
2.10%
Algo alım-satım:
37%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
14.70 USD
Maksimum:
443.80 USD (7.51%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
7.37% (436.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
11.79% (645.50 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD 223
XAUUSD 111
EURUSD 58
ETHUSD 2
SOLUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD 65
XAUUSD 120
EURUSD 393
ETHUSD -1
SOLUSD 7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD 383K
XAUUSD 22K
EURUSD 1.1K
ETHUSD -360
SOLUSD 748
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +124.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -132 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 12
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +590.55 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -415.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "EGlobalTrade-Classic" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.20 × 55
ThreeTrader-Live
0.48 × 48
 Profit with Confidence | Verified Strategy | Low Risk – High Potential
Welcome to my Copy Trade!

I'm a disciplined trader with a focus on Forex, XAUUSD, and major pairs, using a data-driven strategy that prioritizes capital preservation and consistent growth.

 Risk-Managed Entries
 Strict Stop-Loss Rules
 Steady Monthly ROI Target: 8–15%
 Low Drawdown | Transparent Performance
 Suitable for both beginners and seasoned investors

Whether you're looking for steady passive income or diversifying your portfolio, my strategy offers the perfect blend of stability and profitability.

 Copy me today and let your money work smarter.


2025.09.25 17:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.24 14:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.12 07:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.31 18:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.25 07:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.24 10:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.24 10:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
