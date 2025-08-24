- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|223
|XAUUSD
|111
|EURUSD
|58
|ETHUSD
|2
|SOLUSD
|1
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|BTCUSD
|65
|XAUUSD
|120
|EURUSD
|393
|ETHUSD
|-1
|SOLUSD
|7
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|BTCUSD
|383K
|XAUUSD
|22K
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|ETHUSD
|-360
|SOLUSD
|748
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "EGlobalTrade-Classic" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Profit with Confidence | Verified Strategy | Low Risk – High Potential
Welcome to my Copy Trade!
I'm a disciplined trader with a focus on Forex, XAUUSD, and major pairs, using a data-driven strategy that prioritizes capital preservation and consistent growth.
Risk-Managed Entries
Strict Stop-Loss Rules
Steady Monthly ROI Target: 8–15%
Low Drawdown | Transparent Performance
Suitable for both beginners and seasoned investors
Whether you're looking for steady passive income or diversifying your portfolio, my strategy offers the perfect blend of stability and profitability.
Copy me today and let your money work smarter.
