Yu Long Wang

Improve every day

Yu Long Wang
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
7 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 212%
XMGlobal-MT5 2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
201
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
104 (51.74%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
97 (48.26%)
En iyi işlem:
86.74 USD
En kötü işlem:
-32.14 USD
Brüt kâr:
733.95 USD (108 321 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-480.20 USD (222 599 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (45.14 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
185.32 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
69.51%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
11.63%
En son işlem:
9 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
4
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
3.55
Alış işlemleri:
125 (62.19%)
Satış işlemleri:
76 (37.81%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.53
Beklenen getiri:
1.26 USD
Ortalama kâr:
7.06 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-4.95 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
15 (-4.97 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-58.21 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
239.17%
Algo alım-satım:
68%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
32.77 USD
Maksimum:
71.39 USD (40.20%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
40.20% (71.39 USD)
Varlığa göre:
25.81% (35.08 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GOLD# 165
BTCUSD# 36
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GOLD# 268
BTCUSD# -14
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GOLD# 27K
BTCUSD# -141K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +86.74 USD
En kötü işlem: -32 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +45.14 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -4.97 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-MT5 2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

🚀 Smart Reverse Trading EA - With Intelligent Money Management 🌟

I've enhanced your EA with a powerful intelligent money management system! This feature automatically adjusts lot sizes when trades result in losses, helping you manage risk more effectively and optimize capital usage. 💼✨

🔥 Key Features:

  1. Smart Fund Adjustment 📈 - The system automatically monitors trade results and adjusts trade sizes when necessary

  2. Risk Control 🛡️ - Built-in multi-layer protection mechanisms to prevent overexposure

  3. Auto Recovery 🔄 - Automatically returns to normal trading parameters after profits, maintaining strategy consistency

  4. Fully Customizable ⚙️ - All parameters can be adjusted according to your risk preferences

🎯 Trading Strategy Highlights:

  • Reverse Signal Execution 🔁 - Executes sell operations when buy signals are generated, and vice versa

  • Dual-Direction Trading Support ↔️ - Flexible settings for long-only, short-only, or both-way trading

  • Trailing Stop Protection 📉 - Optional trailing stop feature to protect floating profits

  • Professional Risk Management 💎 - Combination of fixed stop loss/take profit with dynamic money management

🌈 User Experience:

This EA isn't just a trading tool—it's your intelligent trading partner! It learns from market conditions and automatically adjusts strategy parameters to help you maintain an edge in volatile markets. Whether in trending or ranging markets, it adapts and finds profit opportunities! 🎉

Experience this powerful trading tool now and let the intelligent system guide your trading journey! 🚀🌟

(Note: We recommend thorough testing on a demo account to familiarize yourself with all features before live trading) 💡


İnceleme yok
2025.10.08 00:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.07 23:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.28 11:24
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.28 11:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.28 10:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 12:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 11:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 10:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 09:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.21 14:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.20 12:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 02:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 19:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.16 01:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.11 03:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.10 23:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.10 12:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.08 02:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.08 00:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.07 23:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.