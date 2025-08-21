- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|197
|BTCUSD
|38
|US30
|18
|EURUSD
|9
|USDCAD
|3
|EURCHF
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|288
|BTCUSD
|11
|US30
|48
|EURUSD
|-19
|USDCAD
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|-2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|6K
|BTCUSD
|98K
|US30
|113K
|EURUSD
|-1.9K
|USDCAD
|77
|EURCHF
|26
|GBPUSD
|78
|USDJPY
|-318
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.06 × 36
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.28 × 112
|
RannForex-Server
|0.29 × 7
|
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 16
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.33 × 3
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.72 × 555
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.75 × 269
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.83 × 71
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.98 × 60
|
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.07 × 180
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.07 × 29
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.17 × 6
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.22 × 9
Welcome to my "Biswas" Signal
💡 A fully manual Forex signal service designed for traders who value discipline, consistency, and transparency.
Unlike automated bots or risky strategies, every trade here is personally executed by me, based on:
-
📊 Market Structure & Trend Analysis
-
📈 Supply & Demand Zones
-
🔎 Price Action Confirmation
-
✅ Strict Risk Management
✨ Why Choose "Biswas" Signal?
-
100% Manual Trading – no EAs, no shortcuts
-
Capital Protection First – every trade with stop loss
-
Focused on steady & sustainable growth
-
Transparent trading – all trades visible in real-time
-
Trade stress-free: I do the hard work, you just copy
-
Strategy Used: Combination of Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Supply & Demand Zones, RSI, Fibonacci, and trend-based analysis
-
Broker Compatibility: All major brokers (low spread preferred: Tickmill,Exness)
💡 My mission is simple: Protect capital, grow steadily, and trade with discipline.
📊 Key Features:
-
Low drawdown
-
Fully automated and emotion-free
-
Real money account
-
Suitable for investors, prop traders, and portfolio diversifiers
-
Minimum Deposit $1000
💬 Feel free to message me on
WhatsApp Personal: +8801632299796
Thanks
