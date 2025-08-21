SinyallerBölümler
Dinesh Biswas

Biswas

Dinesh Biswas
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
6 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 40 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 83%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
271
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
213 (78.59%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
58 (21.40%)
En iyi işlem:
50.90 USD
En kötü işlem:
-70.90 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 005.83 USD (777 785 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-678.68 USD (562 818 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
18 (33.07 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
78.82 USD (14)
Sharpe oranı:
0.13
Alım-satım etkinliği:
61.22%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
41.47%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
71
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
3.57
Alış işlemleri:
207 (76.38%)
Satış işlemleri:
64 (23.62%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.48
Beklenen getiri:
1.21 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.72 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-11.70 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-15.94 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-73.46 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
61.64%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
91.74 USD (12.45%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
17.07% (91.59 USD)
Varlığa göre:
43.41% (265.60 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 197
BTCUSD 38
US30 18
EURUSD 9
USDCAD 3
EURCHF 2
GBPUSD 2
USDJPY 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 288
BTCUSD 11
US30 48
EURUSD -19
USDCAD 1
EURCHF 1
GBPUSD 1
USDJPY -2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 6K
BTCUSD 98K
US30 113K
EURUSD -1.9K
USDCAD 77
EURCHF 26
GBPUSD 78
USDJPY -318
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +50.90 USD
En kötü işlem: -71 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 14
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +33.07 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -15.94 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 36
VTMarkets-Live
0.28 × 112
RannForex-Server
0.29 × 7
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.31 × 16
itexsys-Platform
0.33 × 3
TickmillEU-Live
0.33 × 6
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 555
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
Exness-MT5Real12
0.98 × 60
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.07 × 180
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
ICMarkets-MT5
1.17 × 6
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
OxSecurities-Live
1.22 × 9
Welcome to my "Biswas" Signal

💡 A fully manual Forex signal service designed for traders who value discipline, consistency, and transparency.

Unlike automated bots or risky strategies, every trade here is personally executed by me, based on:

  • 📊 Market Structure & Trend Analysis

  • 📈 Supply & Demand Zones

  • 🔎 Price Action Confirmation

  • ✅ Strict Risk Management

Why Choose "Biswas" Signal?

  • 100% Manual Trading – no EAs, no shortcuts

  • Capital Protection First – every trade with stop loss

  • Focused on steady & sustainable growth

  • Transparent trading – all trades visible in real-time

  • Trade stress-free: I do the hard work, you just copy

  • Strategy Used: Combination of Smart Money Concepts (SMC)Supply & Demand ZonesRSIFibonacci, and trend-based analysis

  • Broker Compatibility: All major brokers (low spread preferred: Tickmill,Exness)

💡 My mission is simple: Protect capital, grow steadily, and trade with discipline.

📊 Key Features:

  • Low drawdown

  • Fully automated and emotion-free

  • Real money account

  • Suitable for investors, prop traders, and portfolio diversifiers

  • Minimum Deposit $1000

👉 Start copying today and experience disciplined manual trading


💬 Feel free to message me on 

WhatsApp Personal: +8801632299796

Thanks

İnceleme yok
2025.09.20 05:09
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.15 19:09
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.15 19:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 20:40
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.10 20:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 19:25
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.10 19:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.09 15:33
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.09 15:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.08 20:48
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.08 20:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.22 21:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.21 14:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.21 09:11
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.21 09:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.21 09:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
