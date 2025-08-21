SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Project Degen Ride the Volatility
Franck Robert Bernard Gentzbittel

Project Degen Ride the Volatility

Franck Robert Bernard Gentzbittel
0 inceleme
11 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -66%
Axi-US02-Live
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
Alım-satım stili değişti. Geçmişin bir kısmı istatistiklerden çıkarıldı. Sinyallerde büyüme nasıl hesaplanmaktadır?
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
358
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
317 (88.54%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
41 (11.45%)
En iyi işlem:
111.44 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-892.78 EUR
Brüt kâr:
2 595.63 EUR (8 118 941 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 347.38 EUR (4 924 811 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
85 (233.75 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
838.65 EUR (40)
Sharpe oranı:
0.06
Alım-satım etkinliği:
98.97%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
560.20%
En son işlem:
16 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.15
Alış işlemleri:
288 (80.45%)
Satış işlemleri:
70 (19.55%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.11
Beklenen getiri:
0.69 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
8.19 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-57.25 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-1 022.53 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 022.53 EUR (5)
Aylık büyüme:
-55.70%
Algo alım-satım:
32%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum:
1 683.67 EUR (69.23%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
69.23% (1 683.67 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
99.75% (1 020.19 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD 133
ETHUSD 50
NAS100.fs 48
EURUSD.pro 21
NATGAS.fs 21
XAUUSD.pro 16
WTI.fs 14
BCHUSD 11
LTCUSD 8
XRPUSD 8
LNKUSD 8
DJ30.fs 4
NK225.fs 3
SOL-USD 3
ADAUSD 3
XAGUSD.pro 3
BNB-USD 1
AlphabetC+ 1
NVIDIA+ 1
COFFEE.fs 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD 464
ETHUSD 364
NAS100.fs 171
EURUSD.pro 7
NATGAS.fs -45
XAUUSD.pro 32
WTI.fs 25
BCHUSD -14
LTCUSD -2
XRPUSD 0
LNKUSD 6
DJ30.fs -8
NK225.fs 0
SOL-USD -20
ADAUSD -16
XAGUSD.pro -685
BNB-USD 1
AlphabetC+ 1
NVIDIA+ 1
COFFEE.fs 3
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD 3M
ETHUSD 499K
NAS100.fs 75K
EURUSD.pro 579
NATGAS.fs -296
XAUUSD.pro 3.8K
WTI.fs 249
BCHUSD -6.1K
LTCUSD -933
XRPUSD 6.8K
LNKUSD -7.5K
DJ30.fs -16K
NK225.fs 6
SOL-USD -6.8K
ADAUSD -521
XAGUSD.pro -14K
BNB-USD 861
AlphabetC+ 23
NVIDIA+ 41
COFFEE.fs 800
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +111.44 EUR
En kötü işlem: -893 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 40
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +233.75 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 022.53 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Axi-US02-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Axi-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol


Project Degen is a high-risk / high-reward signal designed to ride market volatility with speed and conviction. The strategy combines scalping and breakout trades on major indices and FX pairs, using aggressive money management and controlled pyramiding. Expect non-linear growth, deep drawdowns, and periods of stagnation followed by strong accelerations.

⚠️ This signal is not suitable for conservative investors. It is intended for traders who fully understand and accept the risks of high volatility trading.

Highlights

  • High Risk / High Reward

  • Scalping & Breakouts (Indices + FX)

  • Controlled Pyramiding on confirmed moves


#HighRisk #HighReward #Scalping #Breakout #Indices #FX #Volatility #Pyramiding #ProjectDegen #RideTheVolatility


İnceleme yok
2025.11.03 00:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.02 23:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.02 17:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.29 17:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.16 23:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.16 22:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.16 21:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.02 03:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.26 09:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.01 03:30
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.28 16:17
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.26 18:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 19:29
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 18:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 17:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 16:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 15:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 14:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 13:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 12:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Project Degen Ride the Volatility
Ayda 30 USD
-66%
0
0
USD
0
EUR
11
32%
358
88%
99%
1.10
0.69
EUR
100%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.