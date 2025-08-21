- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|133
|ETHUSD
|50
|NAS100.fs
|48
|EURUSD.pro
|21
|NATGAS.fs
|21
|XAUUSD.pro
|16
|WTI.fs
|14
|BCHUSD
|11
|LTCUSD
|8
|XRPUSD
|8
|LNKUSD
|8
|DJ30.fs
|4
|NK225.fs
|3
|SOL-USD
|3
|ADAUSD
|3
|XAGUSD.pro
|3
|BNB-USD
|1
|AlphabetC+
|1
|NVIDIA+
|1
|COFFEE.fs
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|BTCUSD
|464
|ETHUSD
|364
|NAS100.fs
|171
|EURUSD.pro
|7
|NATGAS.fs
|-45
|XAUUSD.pro
|32
|WTI.fs
|25
|BCHUSD
|-14
|LTCUSD
|-2
|XRPUSD
|0
|LNKUSD
|6
|DJ30.fs
|-8
|NK225.fs
|0
|SOL-USD
|-20
|ADAUSD
|-16
|XAGUSD.pro
|-685
|BNB-USD
|1
|AlphabetC+
|1
|NVIDIA+
|1
|COFFEE.fs
|3
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|BTCUSD
|3M
|ETHUSD
|499K
|NAS100.fs
|75K
|EURUSD.pro
|579
|NATGAS.fs
|-296
|XAUUSD.pro
|3.8K
|WTI.fs
|249
|BCHUSD
|-6.1K
|LTCUSD
|-933
|XRPUSD
|6.8K
|LNKUSD
|-7.5K
|DJ30.fs
|-16K
|NK225.fs
|6
|SOL-USD
|-6.8K
|ADAUSD
|-521
|XAGUSD.pro
|-14K
|BNB-USD
|861
|AlphabetC+
|23
|NVIDIA+
|41
|COFFEE.fs
|800
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Axi-US02-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Project Degen is a high-risk / high-reward signal designed to ride market volatility with speed and conviction. The strategy combines scalping and breakout trades on major indices and FX pairs, using aggressive money management and controlled pyramiding. Expect non-linear growth, deep drawdowns, and periods of stagnation followed by strong accelerations.
⚠️ This signal is not suitable for conservative investors. It is intended for traders who fully understand and accept the risks of high volatility trading.
Highlights
-
High Risk / High Reward
-
Scalping & Breakouts (Indices + FX)
-
Controlled Pyramiding on confirmed moves
USD
EUR
EUR