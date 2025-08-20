SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Gold King AI EA
Rodrigo Arana Garcia

Gold King AI EA

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
8 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 35%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
32
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
29 (90.62%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
3 (9.38%)
En iyi işlem:
32.02 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-13.66 EUR
Brüt kâr:
82.76 EUR (2 863 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-30.96 EUR (1 529 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (15.73 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
34.04 EUR (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.26
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.07%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
92.38%
En son işlem:
1 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
5
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
3.79
Alış işlemleri:
24 (75.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
8 (25.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.67
Beklenen getiri:
1.62 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
2.85 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-10.32 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-13.66 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-13.66 EUR (1)
Aylık büyüme:
28.63%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum:
13.66 EUR (11.64%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
9.63% (13.66 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
26.23% (37.03 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 59
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 1.3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +32.02 EUR
En kötü işlem: -14 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +15.73 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -13.66 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live26" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.93 × 1605
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.97 × 606
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
1.19 × 139
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.64 × 102
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 79
Exness-Real9
1.89 × 226
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.94 × 31
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
2.00 × 8
Exness-Real6
2.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
2.42 × 55
Exness-Real20
2.54 × 521
BoldPrime2-Live
2.65 × 246
23 daha fazla...
Symbol traded: XAUUSD (GOLD) // Signal handled by: Gold King AI EA


See the following link to find out how signal copying works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

Please re-read the tutorial in the link above carefully before subscribing to the signal. Almost all the questions I receive are explained there. I will not answer things that are explicitly explained in the mql5 tutorial.


Requirements:

- Recommended minimum deposit: 150 EUR or equivalent.

- Minimum leverage of 1:500.

- Reliable broker connection (24/7) and reliable broker. I recommend the same broker I am using to get the same performance: IC Markets.

(For those who cannot get a 1:500 account with IC Markets due to their nationality, you can try IC Trading, which has the same features as IC Markets but accepts clients of other nationalities.)


Disclaimer:

Past returns do not guarantee future returns.

Subscribe to my signal at your own risk.

İnceleme yok
2025.10.08 14:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.08 13:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.03 13:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.20 14:18
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.20 14:18
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.20 14:18
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.20 12:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.20 12:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.20 12:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.20 12:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.20 12:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
