Mhd Aldin Safieh

Gold Ai Confident Profet

Mhd Aldin Safieh
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
11 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 34%
Alpari-MT5
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
32
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
28 (87.50%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
4 (12.50%)
En iyi işlem:
103.95 USD
En kötü işlem:
-195.32 USD
Brüt kâr:
506.93 USD (2 772 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-388.84 USD (2 051 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
12 (91.03 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
298.21 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.24
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.08%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
18.89%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.60
Alış işlemleri:
21 (65.63%)
Satış işlemleri:
11 (34.38%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.30
Beklenen getiri:
3.69 USD
Ortalama kâr:
18.10 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-97.21 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-177.80 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-195.32 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
0.03%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
81.70 USD
Maksimum:
195.32 USD (59.77%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
22.61% (177.80 USD)
Varlığa göre:
8.55% (146.30 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD_i 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD_i 118
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD_i 721
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +103.95 USD
En kötü işlem: -195 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +91.03 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -177.80 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Alpari-MT5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Unlock a Proven Strategy with Over 80% Win Rate and Built-In Capital Protection

Welcome to your chance to auto-copy trades with confidence—a fast, reliable, and beginner-friendly strategy designed not only to grow your capital but to protect it.

Why Smart Traders Choose This Strategy

  • Consistency You Can Rely On
    With an impressive success rate exceeding 80%, this strategy delivers a high level of reliability. What matters most isn’t just a profitable trade—it’s a profitable day, every day.

  • Capital Protection at the Core
    Every trade is safeguarded with strict stop-loss and risk management rules. We never expose more than 1–2% of your account per trade, ensuring your capital is always shielded—even during market downturns.

  • Fast-Paced, Daily Execution
    Designed for quick, actionable trades—perfect for traders who seek fast results. Expect multiple high-probability setups each trading day with immediate execution for maximum opportunity capture.

What You’ll Get as a Follower

  • Real-Time Signal Mirroring
    Every trade I make is instantly mirrored in your account—no delays, no missed entries.

  • Full Transparency
    Gain access to performance dashboards showcasing profitability, drawdowns, and win rates—so you can see exactly how the strategy is performing.

  • Flexible Subscription Options
    Choose between a straightforward subscription or a performance-based fee structure—whichever aligns best with your goals.

  • Accessible with Low Capital
    Begin with as little as $100 and instantly tap into a strategy built for the pros.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.25 14:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.24 16:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.23 15:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.23 15:08
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.29% of days out of 70 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 14:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.23 14:08
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.29% of days out of 70 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 13:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.03 13:40
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.03 13:40
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.01 14:50
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.20 11:09
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.20 11:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.20 11:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
