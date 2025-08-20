SinyallerBölümler
Daniel Jason Esdale

Smart ETH Signals

Daniel Jason Esdale
0 inceleme
4 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -2%
VantageInternational-Live 10
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
44
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
18 (40.90%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
26 (59.09%)
En iyi işlem:
17.80 GBP
En kötü işlem:
-21.11 GBP
Brüt kâr:
81.64 GBP (66 657 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-94.18 GBP (34 847 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (30.79 GBP)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
30.79 GBP (5)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
21.53%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
10.77%
En son işlem:
12 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.28
Alış işlemleri:
34 (77.27%)
Satış işlemleri:
10 (22.73%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.87
Beklenen getiri:
-0.29 GBP
Ortalama kâr:
4.54 GBP
Ortalama zarar:
-3.62 GBP
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-13.78 GBP)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-45.10 GBP (3)
Aylık büyüme:
-1.92%
Algo alım-satım:
50%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
27.60 GBP
Maksimum:
45.34 GBP (6.89%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
6.90% (45.34 GBP)
Varlığa göre:
5.52% (36.24 GBP)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
ETHUSD 24
XAUUSD+ 8
AUDCAD+ 5
CADCHF+ 3
USDZAR+ 2
CADJPY+ 1
GBPCHF+ 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
ETHUSD 28
XAUUSD+ -27
AUDCAD+ -3
CADCHF+ -5
USDZAR+ -1
CADJPY+ 0
GBPCHF+ -7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
ETHUSD 33K
XAUUSD+ 554
AUDCAD+ -20
CADCHF+ -161
USDZAR+ -1.3K
CADJPY+ -52
GBPCHF+ -228
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +17.80 GBP
En kötü işlem: -21 GBP
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +30.79 GBP
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -13.78 GBP

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 10" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

ETH Momentum Smart Strategy

Professional Ethereum Trading Signals

What You Get

High-Quality ETH Signals based on momentum analysis and smart algorithms. Each signal includes:

  • Entry price
  • Stop loss level
  • Dynamic Take profit targets
  • Risk/reward ratio

How It Works

Our system monitors Ethereum price movements 24/7 using advanced momentum indicators. When multiple signals align, we send you a trading opportunity with clear instructions.

Signal Features

Quality over quantity - Only the best setups
Clear instructions - No guesswork required
Risk management - Every signal includes stop loss

Perfect For

  • Traders who want reliable ETH signals
  • Busy professionals who can't watch charts all day
  • Anyone looking to trade Ethereum momentum moves
  • Both beginner and experienced traders

What Makes Us Different

We focus specifically on Ethereum and use proven momentum strategies. Our signals are based on data, not emotions.

Risk Warning: Trading involves risk. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.28 10:25
No swaps are charged
2025.09.28 10:25
No swaps are charged
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.22 18:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.16 14:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.11 05:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 16:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.20 09:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.20 09:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
