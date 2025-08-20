- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|24
|XAUUSD+
|8
|AUDCAD+
|5
|CADCHF+
|3
|USDZAR+
|2
|CADJPY+
|1
|GBPCHF+
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|ETHUSD
|28
|XAUUSD+
|-27
|AUDCAD+
|-3
|CADCHF+
|-5
|USDZAR+
|-1
|CADJPY+
|0
|GBPCHF+
|-7
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|ETHUSD
|33K
|XAUUSD+
|554
|AUDCAD+
|-20
|CADCHF+
|-161
|USDZAR+
|-1.3K
|CADJPY+
|-52
|GBPCHF+
|-228
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 10" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
Professional Ethereum Trading Signals
What You Get
High-Quality ETH Signals based on momentum analysis and smart algorithms. Each signal includes:
- Entry price
- Stop loss level
- Dynamic Take profit targets
- Risk/reward ratio
How It Works
Our system monitors Ethereum price movements 24/7 using advanced momentum indicators. When multiple signals align, we send you a trading opportunity with clear instructions.
Signal Features
✅ Quality over quantity - Only the best setups
✅ Clear instructions - No guesswork required
✅ Risk management - Every signal includes stop loss
Perfect For
- Traders who want reliable ETH signals
- Busy professionals who can't watch charts all day
- Anyone looking to trade Ethereum momentum moves
- Both beginner and experienced traders
What Makes Us Different
We focus specifically on Ethereum and use proven momentum strategies. Our signals are based on data, not emotions.
Risk Warning: Trading involves risk. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
USD
GBP
GBP