Kaan Eren

GOLD FOREX

Kaan Eren
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
6 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 10%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
81
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
61 (75.30%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
20 (24.69%)
En iyi işlem:
77.89 USD
En kötü işlem:
-29.48 USD
Brüt kâr:
647.53 USD (9 642 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-174.27 USD (2 057 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
14 (63.68 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
139.60 USD (10)
Sharpe oranı:
0.41
Alım-satım etkinliği:
1.36%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
12.94%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
20
Ort. tutma süresi:
15 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
8.25
Alış işlemleri:
25 (30.86%)
Satış işlemleri:
56 (69.14%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.72
Beklenen getiri:
5.84 USD
Ortalama kâr:
10.62 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-8.71 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-45.21 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-56.94 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
7.47%
Algo alım-satım:
93%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.05 USD
Maksimum:
57.36 USD (1.15%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.16% (57.90 USD)
Varlığa göre:
7.48% (364.50 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 76
GBPUSD 5
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 388
GBPUSD 85
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 7.5K
GBPUSD 84
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +77.89 USD
En kötü işlem: -29 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 10
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +63.68 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -45.21 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 5
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.19 × 16
OxSecurities-Live
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.51 × 7561
Exness-MT5Real11
1.67 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.84 × 159
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.99 × 277
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.04 × 522
FusionMarkets-Live
2.35 × 459
Axiory-Live
2.53 × 206
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
72 daha fazla...
If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:

https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe.

1. Target average signal return of 70% - 90% per year.

2. The deposit for copying the signal   must be at least $200

3. The leverage on your account   should be at the level of 1: 100 or more.

4.DRAWDOWN in transactions is very low, maybe it reaches below 9% in the worst political and economic events

5. At my signal, trading is not conducted all the time. If there is a slight volatility in the market, then it may not be within 2-3 trading days. This is normal.

6. To receive signals, you need your MT5 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important!

7. The following currency pairs are traded on the signal: XAUUSD

8.This signal is recommended for those who want to be active in the market for years and are satisfied with low profit and the amount of DRAWDOWN is important to them


2025.09.10 05:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.07 05:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.27 15:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.20 14:18
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.20 14:18
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.20 14:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.20 13:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.20 13:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.20 13:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.19 20:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 1.96% of days out of the 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.19 20:32
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 1.96% of days out of the 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.19 20:32
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.19 20:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.19 20:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
