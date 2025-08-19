SigmaXPro — by SVX Strategies (DARWIN WIJ)



Description:

SigmaXPro is the flagship strategy of SVX Strategies, built on quantitative models, volatility filters (σ), and disciplined risk management. Our goal is consistency with controlled drawdowns.

Approach

Exposure control and adaptive position sizing.

Diversification across sessions/assets.

Algorithmic execution with slippage control.

Transparency

DARWIN: WIJ (live performance statistics).

Regular reports and version notes.

Important: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This service does not constitute financial advice.

Tags: quantitative, sigma, volatility, risk, fx, mt4, algorithmic, disciplined, darwinex, svx



