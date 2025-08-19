- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|79
|AUDJPY
|32
|NZDCHF
|30
|USDCAD
|11
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|-48
|AUDJPY
|12
|NZDCHF
|8
|USDCAD
|9
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|-889
|AUDJPY
|1.1K
|NZDCHF
|829
|USDCAD
|284
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 4
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 3
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.29 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.33 × 69
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.36 × 75
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.38 × 78
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.53 × 135
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.55 × 129
|
CFHMarkets-Live1
|0.55 × 29
|
XM.COM-Real 7
|0.55 × 67
|
MYFX-US01-Live
|0.56 × 79
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.56 × 25
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.57 × 60
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.58 × 166
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.58 × 72
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.63 × 41
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.64 × 58
SigmaXPro — by SVX Strategies (DARWIN WIJ)
Description:
SigmaXPro is the flagship strategy of SVX Strategies, built on quantitative models, volatility filters (σ), and disciplined risk management. Our goal is consistency with controlled drawdowns.
Approach
-
Exposure control and adaptive position sizing.
-
Diversification across sessions/assets.
-
Algorithmic execution with slippage control.
Transparency
-
DARWIN: WIJ (live performance statistics).
-
Regular reports and version notes.
Important: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This service does not constitute financial advice.
Tags: quantitative, sigma, volatility, risk, fx, mt4, algorithmic, disciplined, darwinex, svx
