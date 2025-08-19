SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / SigmaXPro
Alberto Boada

SigmaXPro

Alberto Boada
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
6 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 1%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
152
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
105 (69.07%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
47 (30.92%)
En iyi işlem:
7.81 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-20.99 EUR
Brüt kâr:
100.27 EUR (8 596 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-117.46 EUR (7 245 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
14 (7.51 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
12.02 EUR (3)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
80.16%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
80.85%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
25
Ort. tutma süresi:
13 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.25
Alış işlemleri:
61 (40.13%)
Satış işlemleri:
91 (59.87%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.85
Beklenen getiri:
-0.11 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
0.95 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-2.50 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-68.13 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-68.13 EUR (5)
Aylık büyüme:
-0.74%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
17.19 EUR
Maksimum:
68.13 EUR (12.37%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
6.48% (68.13 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
11.94% (125.53 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 79
AUDJPY 32
NZDCHF 30
USDCAD 11
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD -48
AUDJPY 12
NZDCHF 8
USDCAD 9
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD -889
AUDJPY 1.1K
NZDCHF 829
USDCAD 284
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +7.81 EUR
En kötü işlem: -21 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +7.51 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -68.13 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 3
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 2
TurnkeyFX-Live
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.29 × 7
ICMarkets-Live07
0.33 × 69
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.36 × 75
EGlobal-Cent5
0.38 × 78
ICMarkets-Live06
0.53 × 135
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.55 × 129
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.55 × 29
XM.COM-Real 7
0.55 × 67
MYFX-US01-Live
0.56 × 79
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.56 × 25
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.57 × 60
ICMarkets-Live04
0.58 × 166
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.63 × 41
TickmillUK-Live03
0.64 × 58
167 daha fazla...
SigmaXPro — by SVX Strategies (DARWIN WIJ)

Description:

SigmaXPro is the flagship strategy of SVX Strategies, built on quantitative models, volatility filters (σ), and disciplined risk management. Our goal is consistency with controlled drawdowns.

Approach

  • Exposure control and adaptive position sizing.

  • Diversification across sessions/assets.

  • Algorithmic execution with slippage control.

Transparency

  • DARWIN: WIJ (live performance statistics).

  • Regular reports and version notes.

Important: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This service does not constitute financial advice.

Tags: quantitative, sigma, volatility, risk, fx, mt4, algorithmic, disciplined, darwinex, svx


İnceleme yok
2025.09.26 17:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.26 00:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.19 05:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.19 05:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
