Shankar Ramchandra Chavan

ShivAI_Quantum Pro EA

Shankar Ramchandra Chavan
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
19 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 36 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 11%
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
667
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
472 (70.76%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
195 (29.24%)
En iyi işlem:
56.76 USD
En kötü işlem:
-81.57 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 042.13 USD (2 246 100 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 906.23 USD (268 394 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
21 (55.55 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
137.38 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
49.12%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.09%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.16
Alış işlemleri:
374 (56.07%)
Satış işlemleri:
293 (43.93%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.07
Beklenen getiri:
0.20 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.33 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-9.78 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-370.51 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-370.51 USD (8)
Aylık büyüme:
57.32%
Yıllık tahmin:
695.53%
Algo alım-satım:
26%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
296.21 USD
Maksimum:
833.91 USD (62.11%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
58.11% (840.96 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.80% (11.60 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPUSD+ 214
XAUUSD+ 180
NAS100+ 134
EURUSD+ 104
USDCAD+ 5
DJ30+ 2
USOUSD+ 2
USDJPY+ 1
CL-OIL+ 1
DOTUSD 1
NAS100ft+ 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPUSD+ -126
XAUUSD+ 415
NAS100+ 56
EURUSD+ -5
USDCAD+ -1
DJ30+ 1
USOUSD+ 0
USDJPY+ 1
CL-OIL+ 0
DOTUSD 0
NAS100ft+ 7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPUSD+ 3.1K
XAUUSD+ 47K
NAS100+ 88K
EURUSD+ 658
USDCAD+ 29
DJ30+ 5.5K
USOUSD+ -136
USDJPY+ 114
CL-OIL+ -30
DOTUSD -125
NAS100ft+ 6.5K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +56.76 USD
En kötü işlem: -82 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +55.55 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -370.51 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "STARTRADERFinancial-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Welcome to Shiva Quantum Pro EA 🚀

This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who want to combine consistency, discipline, and technology in their trading journey.

📌 Key Features:

  • Adaptive Hedge & Martingale Logic – Balances trades on both sides to minimize drawdowns.

  • Fixed Profit Targeting – Smart take-profit mechanism ensures regular booked profits.

  • Risk Management – Equity-based lot sizing and maximum lot protection.

  • Fully Automated – No manual intervention needed.

  • 24/5 Trading – Works round the clock with strict trading rules.

📊 Trading Approach:
Shiva Quantum Pro EA uses a combination of Indicators, controlled RRR, and price action logic to capture market movements. Instead of chasing big profits, it focuses on small, consistent gains that compound into strong long-term growth.

Why Choose Shiva Quantum Pro EA?

  • Designed for stable accounts with controlled risk.

  • Works best on major pairs and Gold (XAUUSD+).

  • Developed & tested with real market conditions.

  • Focuses on account safety, not just high-risk gains.

💡 Our goal is simple: steady growth, low risk, and long-term consistency.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.26 05:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 07:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.79% of days out of 127 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.17 20:21
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
