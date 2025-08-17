Welcome to Shiva Quantum Pro EA 🚀

This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who want to combine consistency, discipline, and technology in their trading journey.

📌 Key Features:

✅ Adaptive Hedge & Martingale Logic – Balances trades on both sides to minimize drawdowns.

✅ Fixed Profit Targeting – Smart take-profit mechanism ensures regular booked profits.

✅ Risk Management – Equity-based lot sizing and maximum lot protection.

✅ Fully Automated – No manual intervention needed.

✅ 24/5 Trading – Works round the clock with strict trading rules.

📊 Trading Approach:

Shiva Quantum Pro EA uses a combination of Indicators, controlled RRR, and price action logic to capture market movements. Instead of chasing big profits, it focuses on small, consistent gains that compound into strong long-term growth.

⚡ Why Choose Shiva Quantum Pro EA?

Designed for stable accounts with controlled risk.

Works best on major pairs and Gold (XAUUSD+).

Developed & tested with real market conditions.

Focuses on account safety, not just high-risk gains.

💡 Our goal is simple: steady growth, low risk, and long-term consistency.



