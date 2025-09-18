SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Pison
Craig Stewart Venn

Pison

Craig Stewart Venn
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 34%
HFMarketsSA-Live2
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
336
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
268 (79.76%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
68 (20.24%)
En iyi işlem:
35.94 USD
En kötü işlem:
-43.06 USD
Brüt kâr:
994.81 USD (58 254 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-352.88 USD (27 462 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
21 (65.88 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
65.88 USD (21)
Sharpe oranı:
0.29
Alım-satım etkinliği:
78.55%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
4.13%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
218
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
6.81
Alış işlemleri:
328 (97.62%)
Satış işlemleri:
8 (2.38%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.82
Beklenen getiri:
1.91 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.71 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-5.19 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-94.23 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-94.23 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
34.42%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.83 USD
Maksimum:
94.23 USD (4.60%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
4.60% (94.23 USD)
Varlığa göre:
14.37% (335.35 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSDr 336
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSDr 642
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSDr 31K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +35.94 USD
En kötü işlem: -43 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 21
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +65.88 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -94.23 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "HFMarketsSA-Live2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Welcome to my signal and thank you for choosing us.

The Bible tells us in Genesis2 that there is a land where there is gold and the gold in that land is good. You see, gold is good! 

This signal is fairly conservative and we try to keep drawdown between 20% and 25%. According to scripture, once again, our aim is to double your investment in a year. Now I understand that might seem very conservative, but I prefer not to gamble with other people's hard-earned money - and wish to provide a signal that continues a growth trend that is fairly safe, and predictable.

I suggest nothing less than $2000 as your initial deposit. Although this can be accomplished with a CENT account, I don't feel that your returns will be able to cover your costs. (Just want to be transparent here.) So it's best to save up, and gather your funds and then once you have $2000 dollars then subscribe to the signal. Or you can test the signal on a demo account for a few months at your discretion.

I look forward to seeing you as a successful subscriber very soon! Once again, thank you for choosing us.


Love you and praying for you.

İnceleme yok
2025.09.18 04:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.18 04:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.18 04:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.16 18:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.16 18:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.16 18:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Pison
Ayda 30 USD
34%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
2
98%
336
79%
79%
2.81
1.91
USD
14%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.