Samyadip Ghosh

White Gold Pro

Samyadip Ghosh
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
8 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 40 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 138%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
400
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
336 (84.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
64 (16.00%)
En iyi işlem:
18.51 USD
En kötü işlem:
-83.28 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 006.83 USD (701 063 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-727.94 USD (391 843 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
24 (42.32 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
81.33 USD (20)
Sharpe oranı:
0.12
Alım-satım etkinliği:
22.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
128.55%
En son işlem:
9 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
59
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.05
Alış işlemleri:
400 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.38
Beklenen getiri:
0.70 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-11.37 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-185.48 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-265.18 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
-30.78%
Algo alım-satım:
97%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
265.18 USD (38.45%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
76.97% (265.18 USD)
Varlığa göre:
61.93% (213.37 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 339
USTECm 61
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSDm 253
USTECm 26
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSDm 170K
USTECm 139K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +18.51 USD
En kötü işlem: -83 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 20
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +42.32 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -185.48 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real31" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

White Gold EA – Trade with Confidence, Grow with Ease

Step into a world where trading doesn’t feel like a gamble. White Gold EA is built to help you achieve steady, reliable growth while keeping drawdowns in check. Imagine waking up to a trading account that works for you, capturing high-probability moves without the stress of constant monitoring. This EA is your partner for consistent results, combining smart strategy with simplicity, so you can focus on your life while your trades work in the background.

Why Traders Love White Gold EA:
Steady Growth: Designed to protect your capital while capturing consistent profits
Low Drawdown: Trades intelligently, reducing risk and emotional stress
Hands-Free Trading: Works autonomously, so you can enjoy life outside the charts
Smart Trend Alignment: Spots the right moments to enter the market
Peace of Mind: Transparent, reliable, and built for long-term performance

Turn your trading account into a quietly growing asset. White Gold EA isn’t about chasing every move—it’s about trading smart, staying disciplined, and building wealth steadily.

Trades on Gold & Nasdaq (US100, USTECH)
EA has automatic loss management system so a hidden SL is always in place to safeguard your capital.

Minimum Starting Balance - 100$ with 0.01 Lots (For Gold).
Recommended Starting Balance - 1000$ with 0.05 Lots (For Gold).


İnceleme yok
2025.10.06 08:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.06 07:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.01 09:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.01 00:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.30 19:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.30 19:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.30 18:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.30 18:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.30 17:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.30 16:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.30 10:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.30 09:26
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.29 03:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.29 02:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 16:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 14:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 13:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 12:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 11:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 10:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
