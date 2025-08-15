This signal is more than just a performance log—it's a reflection of my personal trading journey. Every trade here represents years of trial, error, learning, and refining a strategy that aligns with my character: simple, disciplined, and technically driven.

My Trading Foundation

Fibonacci Retracement

I rely heavily on Fibonacci levels to define precise entry points, profit targets, and stop-loss levels. The golden ratio is not just theory—it’s the backbone of my strategy.

Momentum Reversal

I focus on timing entries at potential trend reversals, combining structure with momentum to catch the market at key turning points.

I do not use fundamental analysis, as I find it often dilutes decision-making with noise. My approach is 100% technical—sharp, focused, and repeatable.

This channel wasn't created to gain popularity or maximize subscribers. You don't have to follow me, this is an MQL5 feature I use to easily view my personal trading portfolio analysis. I am not selling promises of overnight success.

This is a long-term mission: to trade with purpose, reach time freedom, and live on my own terms.



Quotes :

One day, people will say: 'I don't know who he is, but his portfolio growth speaks louder than his words." (Fibonacci Rider)



