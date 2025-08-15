SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Fibonacci Rider
Meliana Sutanto

Fibonacci Rider

Meliana Sutanto
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
6 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 55 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 29%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
253
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
184 (72.72%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
69 (27.27%)
En iyi işlem:
15.21 USD
En kötü işlem:
-11.97 USD
Brüt kâr:
470.02 USD (510 975 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-341.84 USD (571 918 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
33 (39.16 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
60.56 USD (16)
Sharpe oranı:
0.11
Alım-satım etkinliği:
12.68%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
36.02%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
39
Ort. tutma süresi:
32 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
2.88
Alış işlemleri:
191 (75.49%)
Satış işlemleri:
62 (24.51%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.37
Beklenen getiri:
0.51 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.55 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-4.95 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-36.91 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-36.91 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
28.68%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
14.03 USD
Maksimum:
44.56 USD (9.39%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
9.39% (44.56 USD)
Varlığa göre:
4.84% (25.52 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 237
BTCUSDm 10
GBPUSDm 3
GBPJPYm 2
US30m 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSDm 148
BTCUSDm -16
GBPUSDm -1
GBPJPYm -3
US30m -1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSDm 96K
BTCUSDm -155K
GBPUSDm -98
GBPJPYm -416
US30m -709
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +15.21 USD
En kötü işlem: -12 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 16
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +39.16 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -36.91 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real31" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

This signal is more than just a performance log—it's a reflection of my personal trading journey. Every trade here represents years of trial, error, learning, and refining a strategy that aligns with my character: simple, disciplined, and technically driven.

My Trading Foundation

  • Fibonacci Retracement
    I rely heavily on Fibonacci levels to define precise entry points, profit targets, and stop-loss levels. The golden ratio is not just theory—it’s the backbone of my strategy.

  • Momentum Reversal
    I focus on timing entries at potential trend reversals, combining structure with momentum to catch the market at key turning points.

  • I do not use fundamental analysis, as I find it often dilutes decision-making with noise. My approach is 100% technical—sharp, focused, and repeatable.

This channel wasn't created to gain popularity or maximize subscribers. You don't have to follow me, this is an MQL5 feature I use to easily view my personal trading portfolio analysis. I am not selling promises of overnight success. 

This is a long-term mission: to trade with purpose, reach time freedom, and live on my own terms.


Quotes : 

One day, people will say: 'I don't know who he is, but his portfolio growth speaks louder than his words." (Fibonacci Rider)


İnceleme yok
2025.09.15 13:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.15 11:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.12 17:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 16:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.12 15:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 15:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.12 13:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.11 13:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 04:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.09 12:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.28 09:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.19 14:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.18 15:58
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.18 15:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.18 14:58
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.18 14:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.18 13:58
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.18 13:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.18 13:58
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.15 16:15
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Fibonacci Rider
Ayda 55 USD
29%
0
0
USD
572
USD
6
0%
253
72%
13%
1.37
0.51
USD
9%
1:200
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.