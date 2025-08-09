SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / IMFinityFX Capital Growth
Sheik Zahirul Islam

IMFinityFX Capital Growth

Sheik Zahirul Islam
0 inceleme
7 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 39.99 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -2%
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
52
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
32 (61.53%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
20 (38.46%)
En iyi işlem:
16.64 USD
En kötü işlem:
-10.56 USD
Brüt kâr:
80.91 USD (815 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-125.35 USD (1 227 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (26.97 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
26.97 USD (11)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.89%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
4.21%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.60
Alış işlemleri:
33 (63.46%)
Satış işlemleri:
19 (36.54%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.65
Beklenen getiri:
-0.85 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.53 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-6.27 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-25.26 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-25.26 USD (6)
Aylık büyüme:
-2.63%
Algo alım-satım:
30%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
61.08 USD
Maksimum:
73.62 USD (3.89%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
3.84% (72.80 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.29% (5.39 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 25
GBPUSD 21
AUDUSD 4
USDCAD 1
XAUUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD -51
GBPUSD 0
AUDUSD 5
USDCAD 0
XAUUSD 1
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD -645
GBPUSD 94
AUDUSD 64
USDCAD 8
XAUUSD 67
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +16.64 USD
En kötü işlem: -11 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 11
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +26.97 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -25.26 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.21 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.33 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.63 × 1263
Exness-MT5Real8
0.91 × 119
Exness-MT5Real6
1.67 × 956
Exness-MT5Real7
2.09 × 579
RocoBroker-Ltd
2.10 × 93
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
2.57 × 200
Exness-MT5Real17
3.85 × 66
RoboForex-Pro
4.82 × 17
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
7.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 4
7.17 × 47
🚀 IMFinityFX Capital Growth – MQL Signal Service 🚀

Welcome to the official MQL Signal Service of IMFinityFX Signal & Copy Trading Service — designed for traders who want to grow their accounts with precision, discipline, and a proven liquidity-based Smart Money Concept strategy.

📌 Our Strategy Includes:
✅ Liquidity-based Smart Money Concept (SMC)
✅ Institutional Order Flow Analysis
Order Blocks & Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
CHoCH & BOS confirmations
✅ Low-risk, high-probability trade entries
1% risk per trade (reduced to 0.5% in drawdown)

💡 Why Choose Our MQL Signal Service?
🔹 Direct connection to our master account via MQL5.com Signal – no manual copying needed
🔹 Receive trades instantly on your MT4/MT5
🔹 Transparent and consistent performance
🔹 Backed by the same system that powers our IMFinityFX Capital Growth Program

📈 Suitable For:

  • Beginner traders who want to mirror pro trades

  • Busy professionals looking for hands-free trading

  • Investors seeking steady account growth with disciplined risk

💼 Recommended Broker:
To get the best execution and optimal copying experience, use LiteFinance:

🔗 Sign up with LiteFinance

👉 For Existing Clients (IB Change Request) 👉 Login to Your LiteFinance Account 👉 Contact LiteFinance Support Request IB change to our IB ID: 820691625


💬 Join Our Community:
Connect with other traders, get updates, and track our performance in real time.
👉 Discord Invite Link: https://discord.com/invite/fBTUMe7kxD

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always trade with capital you can afford to lose.

İnceleme yok
2025.09.24 10:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.24 09:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 15:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.29 14:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.29 13:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.22 14:50
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.19 14:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.19 13:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.13 09:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.12 06:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.12 06:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.09 18:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.09 18:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.09 18:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.09 18:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.09 18:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
