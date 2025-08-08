Oracle Edge is a precision-built scalping signal that targets 28 major and cross FX pairs on 6 multiple strategies for each pair with a low-risk, high-discipline approach. The system opens a maximum of 2 trades per pair per strategy at any time, avoiding excessive exposure. It uses no martingale, no grid, and no averaging strategies, making it suitable for consistent and scalable account growth.

The algorithm adapts dynamically to market volatility and session behavior, operating most actively during high-liquidity periods (London & New York). It seeks to extract short bursts of profit from market inefficiencies with tight risk control and strong focus on equity protection.

Minimum deposit to follow this signal is 100 USD



Recommended leverage is 1:200 for optimal margin efficiency

Offering performance with an expected monthly profit of 10–20%

Maximum drawdown of 35%





Trade execution is smooth with brokers like Tickmill or ICMarkets, which offer tight spreads and low latency — ideal for copy trading scalping strategies.

Tickmill Raw Account

ICMarkets Raw Spread Account

This signal is perfect for traders who seek a low-drawdown, disciplined approach without overtrading. With consistent logic and clear risk limits, Oracle Edge offers an ideal balance between profit and protection.





⚠ Warning: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Forex trading involves risk and capital loss is possible. Only invest funds you can afford to lose. Please note that I am only a Signal Provider, not a copy trading service operator. If you have any questions about how to start copying signals, please visit the official MetaTrader 5 guide here: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber