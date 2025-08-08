SinyallerBölümler
Surat Piasiri

Oracle Edge

Surat Piasiri
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
8 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 40 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 20%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
180
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
159 (88.33%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
21 (11.67%)
En iyi işlem:
29.81 USD
En kötü işlem:
-27.82 USD
Brüt kâr:
441.77 USD (8 153 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-274.52 USD (3 927 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
30 (32.94 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
68.96 USD (29)
Sharpe oranı:
0.16
Alım-satım etkinliği:
70.02%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
24.43%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
24
Ort. tutma süresi:
12 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
5.82
Alış işlemleri:
131 (72.78%)
Satış işlemleri:
49 (27.22%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.61
Beklenen getiri:
0.93 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.78 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-13.07 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-27.82 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-27.82 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
9.52%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
3.35 USD
Maksimum:
28.76 USD (2.70%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
2.73% (28.05 USD)
Varlığa göre:
30.17% (320.95 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
CHFJPY 21
USDCAD 16
EURAUD 12
EURJPY 11
GBPUSD 10
USDJPY 10
GBPJPY 10
USDCHF 9
AUDCAD 9
EURUSD 9
NZDJPY 8
AUDJPY 7
NZDCAD 6
AUDUSD 6
GBPNZD 5
GBPAUD 5
CADJPY 5
GBPCAD 4
NZDUSD 3
EURCAD 3
EURGBP 2
AUDCHF 2
GBPCHF 2
CADCHF 2
EURCHF 1
NZDCHF 1
AUDNZD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
CHFJPY 18
USDCAD 8
EURAUD 11
EURJPY 14
GBPUSD 10
USDJPY 10
GBPJPY 10
USDCHF 11
AUDCAD 6
EURUSD 10
NZDJPY 0
AUDJPY 7
NZDCAD 4
AUDUSD 6
GBPNZD 5
GBPAUD 7
CADJPY 6
GBPCAD 5
NZDUSD 4
EURCAD 3
EURGBP 3
AUDCHF 2
GBPCHF 3
CADCHF 1
EURCHF 2
NZDCHF 1
AUDNZD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
CHFJPY 594
USDCAD 99
EURAUD 372
EURJPY 377
GBPUSD 181
USDJPY 243
GBPJPY 295
USDCHF 174
AUDCAD 143
EURUSD 179
NZDJPY 65
AUDJPY 203
NZDCAD 109
AUDUSD 114
GBPNZD 161
GBPAUD 173
CADJPY 150
GBPCAD 236
NZDUSD 65
EURCAD 88
EURGBP 36
AUDCHF 34
GBPCHF 37
CADCHF 30
EURCHF 19
NZDCHF 15
AUDNZD 34
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +29.81 USD
En kötü işlem: -28 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 29
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +32.94 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -27.82 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
Aglobe-Live
0.00 × 4
TickmillEU-Live
0.04 × 26
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 35
RannForex-Server
0.18 × 11
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.31 × 16
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.33 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 5
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
Darwinex-Live
0.50 × 165
VTMarkets-Live
0.54 × 385
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.78 × 455
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.80 × 74
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.83 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.84 × 273
OxSecurities-Live
0.85 × 13
DooTechnology-Live
0.90 × 300
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.93 × 181
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
1.04 × 57
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
Oracle Edge is a precision-built scalping signal that targets 28 major and cross FX pairs on 6 multiple strategies for each pair with a low-risk, high-discipline approach. The system opens a maximum of 2 trades per pair per strategy at any time, avoiding excessive exposure. It uses no martingale, no grid, and no averaging strategies, making it suitable for consistent and scalable account growth.

The algorithm adapts dynamically to market volatility and session behavior, operating most actively during high-liquidity periods (London & New York). It seeks to extract short bursts of profit from market inefficiencies with tight risk control and strong focus on equity protection.

  • Minimum deposit to follow this signal is 100 USD
  • Recommended leverage is 1:200 for optimal margin efficiency
  • Offering performance with an expected monthly profit of 10–20%
  • Maximum drawdown of 35%


Trade execution is smooth with brokers like Tickmill or ICMarkets, which offer tight spreads and low latency — ideal for copy trading scalping strategies.

This signal is perfect for traders who seek a low-drawdown, disciplined approach without overtrading. With consistent logic and clear risk limits, Oracle Edge offers an ideal balance between profit and protection.


⚠ Warning: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Forex trading involves risk and capital loss is possible. Only invest funds you can afford to lose. Please note that I am only a Signal Provider, not a copy trading service operator. If you have any questions about how to start copying signals, please visit the official MetaTrader 5 guide here: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

İnceleme yok
2025.08.15 09:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.12 14:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.12 13:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.11 05:20
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.11 04:20
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.08 14:00
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.08 14:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.08 14:00
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.08 03:36
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.08 03:36
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.08 03:36
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.08 03:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.08 03:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Oracle Edge
Ayda 40 USD
20%
0
0
USD
667
USD
8
100%
180
88%
70%
1.60
0.93
USD
30%
1:500
Kopyala

