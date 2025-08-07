- Büyüme
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ECMarkets-Live01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
📉 Strategy Overview – Auto1491 Precision Reversal BTC EA
The Auto1491 Precision Reversal EA is designed to identify high-probability short entries during sharp downtrends, aiming to capitalize on short-lived rebounds within volatile markets. Its core logic filters out weak signals and targets only moments of exhaustion where a temporary price reversal is most likely.
Once triggered, the system enters decisively and exits quickly to lock in gains before momentum shifts again. This approach helps avoid prolonged exposure and minimizes risk during unstable market phases.
Key Features:
-
📌 Detects high-quality pullback zones in strong bearish trends
-
📌 Fast-in, fast-out execution to secure profits efficiently
-
📌 Automatically scales position size based on market progression
-
📌 Includes built-in capital protection and time-based exit controls
The EA works across various instruments and is especially effective in high-volatility environments such as commodities or crypto markets. Its smart execution makes it ideal for traders seeking tactical entries and efficient exits without manual intervention.
