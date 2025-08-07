SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / BTC 100 GO
Yu Lun Liu

BTC 100 GO

Yu Lun Liu
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
9 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 399%
ECMarkets-Live01
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
457
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
360 (78.77%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
97 (21.23%)
En iyi işlem:
9.29 USD
En kötü işlem:
-10.95 USD
Brüt kâr:
453.03 USD (4 415 057 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-222.25 USD (2 107 159 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
21 (12.40 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
21.88 USD (19)
Sharpe oranı:
0.25
Alım-satım etkinliği:
20.13%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
37.39%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
28
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
10.97
Alış işlemleri:
235 (51.42%)
Satış işlemleri:
222 (48.58%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.04
Beklenen getiri:
0.50 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.26 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.29 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-17.97 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-20.20 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
95.93%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
4.55 USD
Maksimum:
21.03 USD (6.18%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
14.97% (21.03 USD)
Varlığa göre:
42.51% (69.76 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD' 457
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD' 231
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD' 2.3M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +9.29 USD
En kötü işlem: -11 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 19
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +12.40 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -17.97 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ECMarkets-Live01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

📉 Strategy Overview – Auto1491 Precision Reversal BTC EA

The Auto1491 Precision Reversal EA is designed to identify high-probability short entries during sharp downtrends, aiming to capitalize on short-lived rebounds within volatile markets. Its core logic filters out weak signals and targets only moments of exhaustion where a temporary price reversal is most likely.

Once triggered, the system enters decisively and exits quickly to lock in gains before momentum shifts again. This approach helps avoid prolonged exposure and minimizes risk during unstable market phases.

Key Features:

  • 📌 Detects high-quality pullback zones in strong bearish trends

  • 📌 Fast-in, fast-out execution to secure profits efficiently

  • 📌 Automatically scales position size based on market progression

  • 📌 Includes built-in capital protection and time-based exit controls

The EA works across various instruments and is especially effective in high-volatility environments such as commodities or crypto markets. Its smart execution makes it ideal for traders seeking tactical entries and efficient exits without manual intervention.


İnceleme yok
2025.08.29 02:47
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.29 01:39
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.10 05:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.10 04:24
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.08 00:29
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.08 00:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 21:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
BTC 100 GO
Ayda 30 USD
399%
0
0
USD
131
USD
9
100%
457
78%
20%
2.03
0.50
USD
43%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.