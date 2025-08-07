- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY.c
|34
|XAUUSD.c
|32
|NAS100.c
|9
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|USDJPY.c
|-50
|XAUUSD.c
|-96
|NAS100.c
|-46
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|USDJPY.c
|-190
|XAUUSD.c
|-9.3K
|NAS100.c
|-1.5K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ATFXGM18-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
Utilizing my own ORBstruction strategy, I m risking 3% per trade. ORBstruction EA will only be trading XAUUSD (GOLD) and USDJPY for FOREX pair. Will add more pairs to the strategy upon optimization.
Feel free to set your own risk % per trade if you are interested in copying my trades.
Please read the information below to find our more about this signal and why it is so reliable. :-)
----------
ORBstruction is a professional signal service that capitalizes on one of the most reliable trading patterns in forex: Opening Range Breakouts (ORB). Our signals identify precise entry points when price breaks out of the early session range, capturing explosive moves with surgical precision.
Key Signal Features
Precise Entry Timing
- Smart range detection during user-defined hours (default: 3:05 AM - 6:00 AM)
- Automated breakout identification above/below established ranges
- Dual pending order signals (Buy Stop & Sell Stop) for maximum opportunity capture
Advanced Risk Management
- Percentage-based position sizing with customizable risk per trade
- Dynamic stop losses calculated from actual entry prices (not range levels)
- Optional take profit targets based on percentage of entry price
- Intelligent slippage protection with broker-compliant order placement
Smart Session Management
- Automatic daily reset for fresh range calculations
- Time-based position closure to avoid overnight exposure
- Late-attachment protection - won't trade on stale ranges if signal starts mid-session
- Customizable trading hours to match your preferred sessions
Professional Execution
- Institutional-grade range visualization with high/low labels
- Real-time signal status updates
- Multi-timeframe compatibility for range calculation
- Broker-agnostic operation works with any MT4/MT5 broker
--
Why ORBstruction Signals Deliver Results
Proven Strategy Foundation
- Opening Range Breakout is a time-tested institutional strategy
- Exploits early session volatility when big players establish positions
- High probability setups based on momentum continuation principles
- Clear directional bias eliminates guesswork
Superior Risk-Reward Profile
- Tight, logical stop losses based on actual market structure
- Scalable position sizing adapts to your account size
- Momentum-based entries for strong follow-through potential
- Pre-defined exit strategy removes emotional decision making
Market Session Advantages
- Captures early volatility when spreads are tight
- Avoids choppy consolidation periods
- Times entries perfectly with institutional flow
- Maximizes profit potential during high-volume sessions
Signal Service Benefits
Fully Automated Signal Generation
- Zero manual analysis required - signals fire automatically
- Consistent execution without human emotion or error
- 24/5 market monitoring never misses an opportunity
- Instant signal delivery via MT4/MT5 signal service
USD
USD
USD