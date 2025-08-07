SinyallerBölümler
Amy Kong Kiew Lin

The Orbstruction EA Medium Risk

Amy Kong Kiew Lin
7 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -13%
ATFXGM18-Live
1:400
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
75
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
32 (42.66%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
43 (57.33%)
En iyi işlem:
76.48 USD
En kötü işlem:
-44.73 USD
Brüt kâr:
657.13 USD (29 813 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-849.11 USD (40 802 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (99.11 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
123.57 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.06
Alım-satım etkinliği:
49.23%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
8.15%
En son işlem:
5 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
5
Ort. tutma süresi:
9 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.57
Alış işlemleri:
43 (57.33%)
Satış işlemleri:
32 (42.67%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.77
Beklenen getiri:
-2.56 USD
Ortalama kâr:
20.54 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-19.75 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-137.35 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-137.35 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
-8.26%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
327.53 USD
Maksimum:
335.74 USD (22.26%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
22.18% (334.54 USD)
Varlığa göre:
4.25% (58.70 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDJPY.c 34
XAUUSD.c 32
NAS100.c 9
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDJPY.c -50
XAUUSD.c -96
NAS100.c -46
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDJPY.c -190
XAUUSD.c -9.3K
NAS100.c -1.5K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +76.48 USD
En kötü işlem: -45 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +99.11 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -137.35 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ATFXGM18-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Utilizing my own ORBstruction strategy, I m risking 3% per trade. ORBstruction EA will only be trading XAUUSD (GOLD) and USDJPY for FOREX pair. Will add more pairs to the strategy upon optimization.

Feel free to set your own risk % per trade if you are interested in copying my trades.

Please read the information below to find our more about this signal and why it is so reliable. :-) 


----------


ORBstruction is a professional signal service that capitalizes on one of the most reliable trading patterns in forex: Opening Range Breakouts (ORB). Our signals identify precise entry points when price breaks out of the early session range, capturing explosive moves with surgical precision.


Key Signal Features

Precise Entry Timing

  • Smart range detection during user-defined hours (default: 3:05 AM - 6:00 AM)
  • Automated breakout identification above/below established ranges
  • Dual pending order signals (Buy Stop & Sell Stop) for maximum opportunity capture

Advanced Risk Management

  • Percentage-based position sizing with customizable risk per trade
  • Dynamic stop losses calculated from actual entry prices (not range levels)
  • Optional take profit targets based on percentage of entry price
  • Intelligent slippage protection with broker-compliant order placement

Smart Session Management

  • Automatic daily reset for fresh range calculations
  • Time-based position closure to avoid overnight exposure
  • Late-attachment protection - won't trade on stale ranges if signal starts mid-session
  • Customizable trading hours to match your preferred sessions

Professional Execution

  • Institutional-grade range visualization with high/low labels
  • Real-time signal status updates
  • Multi-timeframe compatibility for range calculation
  • Broker-agnostic operation works with any MT4/MT5 broker

--

Why ORBstruction Signals Deliver Results

Proven Strategy Foundation

  • Opening Range Breakout is a time-tested institutional strategy
  • Exploits early session volatility when big players establish positions
  • High probability setups based on momentum continuation principles
  • Clear directional bias eliminates guesswork

Superior Risk-Reward Profile

  • Tight, logical stop losses based on actual market structure
  • Scalable position sizing adapts to your account size
  • Momentum-based entries for strong follow-through potential
  • Pre-defined exit strategy removes emotional decision making

Market Session Advantages

  • Captures early volatility when spreads are tight
  • Avoids choppy consolidation periods
  • Times entries perfectly with institutional flow
  • Maximizes profit potential during high-volume sessions

Signal Service Benefits

Fully Automated Signal Generation

  • Zero manual analysis required - signals fire automatically
  • Consistent execution without human emotion or error
  • 24/5 market monitoring never misses an opportunity
  • Instant signal delivery via MT4/MT5 signal service

2025.08.27 17:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.12 17:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.12 16:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.07 06:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.07 06:23
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.07 03:16
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.07 03:16
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.07 03:16
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.07 03:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.07 03:16
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
The Orbstruction EA Medium Risk
Ayda 47 USD
-13%
0
0
USD
1
USD
7
98%
75
42%
49%
0.77
-2.56
USD
22%
1:400
