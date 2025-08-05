- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|789
|XAUUSD
|610
|BTCUSD
|535
|ETHUSD
|268
|EURUSD
|114
|USDJPY
|91
|US500
|79
|GBPUSD
|77
|EURCAD
|45
|USDCAD
|45
|USDCHF
|31
|AUDUSD
|29
|EURAUD
|20
|AUDCHF
|9
|AUDJPY
|9
|CHFJPY
|7
|AUDNZD
|6
|EURJPY
|5
|XRPUSD
|5
|LTCUSD
|4
|USTEC
|1
|XAGUSD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|US30
|17
|XAUUSD
|-548
|BTCUSD
|487
|ETHUSD
|-207
|EURUSD
|86
|USDJPY
|26
|US500
|-3
|GBPUSD
|234
|EURCAD
|83
|USDCAD
|43
|USDCHF
|1
|AUDUSD
|32
|EURAUD
|-3
|AUDCHF
|17
|AUDJPY
|-3
|CHFJPY
|7
|AUDNZD
|-2
|EURJPY
|-43
|XRPUSD
|-3
|LTCUSD
|-1
|USTEC
|1
|XAGUSD
|-34
|EURGBP
|0
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|US30
|-91K
|XAUUSD
|14K
|BTCUSD
|8.2M
|ETHUSD
|-188K
|EURUSD
|-618
|USDJPY
|-326
|US500
|-2.5K
|GBPUSD
|4.9K
|EURCAD
|451
|USDCAD
|4.6K
|USDCHF
|-776
|AUDUSD
|2.4K
|EURAUD
|-1.2K
|AUDCHF
|1.1K
|AUDJPY
|-294
|CHFJPY
|746
|AUDNZD
|-588
|EURJPY
|-2.7K
|XRPUSD
|-3.9K
|LTCUSD
|-155
|USTEC
|3.1K
|XAGUSD
|-66
|EURGBP
|11
|
20M 40M 60M
|
20M 40M 60M
|
20M 40M 60M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 33
|
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.09 × 23
|
RannForex-Server
|0.29 × 7
|
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 16
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.33 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.72 × 555
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.75 × 269
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.83 × 71
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.98 × 60
|
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.10 × 10
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.15 × 186
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.26 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.34 × 32
|
StriforSVG-Live
|1.38 × 42
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.44 × 165
💼 Professional Trading Signal – Focused on Sustainable Profit and Low Risk
This signal trades XAU/USD on a real cent account, using a strategy built on price behavior patterns and statistical probability. Each trade cycle starts only after filtering out sideways market conditions, ensuring smarter entries with minimal exposure.
📊 Strategy Highlights:
-
✅ Monthly average profit: 3% to 5%
-
✅ Maximum drawdown: below 10%
-
✅ Real cent account with consistent live results for over 3 months
-
✅ Simultaneous Buy/Sell entries with dynamic position sizing
-
✅ Carefully managed reverse martingale logic
🔒 Risk Management First:
-
No aggressive lot increases
-
Capital preservation always takes priority
-
Trades only when market conditions are favorable
-
Verified results available for full transparency
⚙️ Recommended Settings for Subscribers:
-
Use a cent account with at least $100 balance
-
Reliable VPS with low latency for best copy accuracy
-
Set the same lot multiplier and risk configuration as shown in signal
📈 Best suited for investors who value consistency over hype, and who understand that sustainable growth in trading comes from discipline, risk control, and long-term vision.
USD
USD
USD