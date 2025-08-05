SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / AurusV2sal23
Alexsander Neves Bomfim

AurusV2sal23

Alexsander Neves Bomfim
0 inceleme
94 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 33 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 -24%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
2 781
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 962 (70.55%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
819 (29.45%)
En iyi işlem:
1 331.18 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1 897.81 USD
Brüt kâr:
24 108.63 USD (39 362 506 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-23 921.05 USD (31 385 264 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
25 (260.41 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 331.18 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.01
Alım-satım etkinliği:
35.92%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
82.76%
En son işlem:
16 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.04
Alış işlemleri:
1 530 (55.02%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 251 (44.98%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.01
Beklenen getiri:
0.07 USD
Ortalama kâr:
12.29 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-29.21 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
16 (-373.97 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-3 886.12 USD (5)
Aylık büyüme:
-28.62%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
62%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
518.69 USD
Maksimum:
5 303.35 USD (42.70%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
64.21% (4 957.05 USD)
Varlığa göre:
36.98% (276.44 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
US30 789
XAUUSD 610
BTCUSD 535
ETHUSD 268
EURUSD 114
USDJPY 91
US500 79
GBPUSD 77
EURCAD 45
USDCAD 45
USDCHF 31
AUDUSD 29
EURAUD 20
AUDCHF 9
AUDJPY 9
CHFJPY 7
AUDNZD 6
EURJPY 5
XRPUSD 5
LTCUSD 4
USTEC 1
XAGUSD 1
EURGBP 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
US30 17
XAUUSD -548
BTCUSD 487
ETHUSD -207
EURUSD 86
USDJPY 26
US500 -3
GBPUSD 234
EURCAD 83
USDCAD 43
USDCHF 1
AUDUSD 32
EURAUD -3
AUDCHF 17
AUDJPY -3
CHFJPY 7
AUDNZD -2
EURJPY -43
XRPUSD -3
LTCUSD -1
USTEC 1
XAGUSD -34
EURGBP 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
US30 -91K
XAUUSD 14K
BTCUSD 8.2M
ETHUSD -188K
EURUSD -618
USDJPY -326
US500 -2.5K
GBPUSD 4.9K
EURCAD 451
USDCAD 4.6K
USDCHF -776
AUDUSD 2.4K
EURAUD -1.2K
AUDCHF 1.1K
AUDJPY -294
CHFJPY 746
AUDNZD -588
EURJPY -2.7K
XRPUSD -3.9K
LTCUSD -155
USTEC 3.1K
XAGUSD -66
EURGBP 11
20M 40M 60M
20M 40M 60M
20M 40M 60M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 331.18 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 898 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +260.41 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -373.97 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.09 × 23
RannForex-Server
0.29 × 7
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.31 × 16
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.33 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 555
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
Exness-MT5Real12
0.98 × 60
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
1.10 × 10
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.15 × 186
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.26 × 39
Exness-MT5Real2
1.34 × 32
StriforSVG-Live
1.38 × 42
FusionMarkets-Live
1.44 × 165
85 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

💼 Professional Trading Signal – Focused on Sustainable Profit and Low Risk

This signal trades XAU/USD on a real cent account, using a strategy built on price behavior patterns and statistical probability. Each trade cycle starts only after filtering out sideways market conditions, ensuring smarter entries with minimal exposure.

📊 Strategy Highlights:

  • Monthly average profit: 3% to 5%

  • Maximum drawdown: below 10%

  • ✅ Real cent account with consistent live results for over 3 months

  • ✅ Simultaneous Buy/Sell entries with dynamic position sizing

  • ✅ Carefully managed reverse martingale logic

🔒 Risk Management First:

  • No aggressive lot increases

  • Capital preservation always takes priority

  • Trades only when market conditions are favorable

  • Verified results available for full transparency

⚙️ Recommended Settings for Subscribers:

  • Use a cent account with at least $100 balance

  • Reliable VPS with low latency for best copy accuracy

  • Set the same lot multiplier and risk configuration as shown in signal

📈 Best suited for investors who value consistency over hype, and who understand that sustainable growth in trading comes from discipline, risk control, and long-term vision.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 10:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.19 06:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 18:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.04 21:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.04 20:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.04 19:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.04 18:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.04 16:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.04 15:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.03 14:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 12:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.29 14:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.15 02:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 14:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 03:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 02:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 01:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
AurusV2sal23
Ayda 33 USD
-24%
0
0
USD
736
USD
94
62%
2 781
70%
36%
1.00
0.07
USD
64%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.