Hieu Phan Trong

BattleShip 50K MT5

Hieu Phan Trong
0 inceleme
8 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -2%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
94
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
49 (52.12%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
45 (47.87%)
En iyi işlem:
745.56 USD
En kötü işlem:
-525.80 USD
Brüt kâr:
19 608.89 USD (19 321 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-20 453.95 USD (15 747 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (2 231.46 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
2 231.46 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.01
Alım-satım etkinliği:
81.98%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
6.07%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
15
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.25
Alış işlemleri:
64 (68.09%)
Satış işlemleri:
30 (31.91%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.96
Beklenen getiri:
-8.99 USD
Ortalama kâr:
400.18 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-454.53 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-1 818.90 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 818.90 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
-0.07%
Algo alım-satım:
95%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
2 310.11 USD
Maksimum:
3 355.72 USD (6.57%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
6.59% (3 367.27 USD)
Varlığa göre:
2.02% (1 018.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDJPY 18
USDJPY 10
GBPJPY 9
USDCHF 8
EURUSD 7
GBPUSD 6
EURJPY 5
AUDCHF 5
CHFJPY 5
AUDNZD 5
NZDJPY 5
EURCHF 3
GBPCAD 3
NZDCAD 2
AUDUSD 2
CADJPY 1
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDJPY 1.6K
USDJPY -752
GBPJPY -1.5K
USDCHF -1.1K
EURUSD -2.9K
GBPUSD 2.4K
EURJPY -163
AUDCHF -1.3K
CHFJPY 1.2K
AUDNZD 2.6K
NZDJPY 1.2K
EURCHF -314
GBPCAD -234
NZDCAD 187
AUDUSD -1.1K
CADJPY -486
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDJPY 2.8K
USDJPY 106
GBPJPY -2.7K
USDCHF -216
EURUSD -1.6K
GBPUSD 2.5K
EURJPY -554
AUDCHF -565
CHFJPY 1.2K
AUDNZD 2.4K
NZDJPY 840
EURCHF -138
GBPCAD 145
NZDCAD 87
AUDUSD -388
CADJPY -364
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +745.56 USD
En kötü işlem: -526 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +2 231.46 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 818.90 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real7" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
0.70 × 663
Exness-MT5Real7
0.92 × 1447
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.33 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
1.33 × 6
Exness-MT5Real8
2.71 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.32 × 57
XMGlobal-MT5 4
5.29 × 65
Exness-MT5Real
5.54 × 520
Exness-MT5Real15
5.68 × 499
Exness-MT5Real6
6.52 × 77
RoboForex-ECN
6.52 × 165
VTMarkets-Live
15.67 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 13
18.33 × 6
1. My signal info:

- Target profit: 10% / month

- Drawdown: 20%

- Leverage: 1:500

- Trades per week: 25

- Trading many pairs (pls check in “Statistics”)


2. Risk management:

- Risk per trade (RPT): 1% / trade

- Ex: balance $50k -> RPT: $500 / trade


3. Copy signal setting:

If you want to get same profit as mine, pls make sure your setting in MT5:

- Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit Levels: check this ticked

- Use no more than % of deposit: 95%

- Stop if equity is less than: 0

- Deviation/Slippage: 2


4. My signals link:

- Signal 1 - BattleShip 50K MT5: this signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2323738


5. Telegram channel: https://t.me/davidtrader_signal

Join to my Telegram channel to receive my signals (about 2 signals per day).


6. Personal contact:

- Telegram: https://t.me/davidphan (David Phan)

- Email: david@davidtrader.com


7. Link affiliate Exness: https://one.exness-track.com/a/zepl8ft9pc


8. Some instructions:

- How To set up your subscription -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r99S48RiKeA

- How to subscribe signal -> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

- How to install vps -> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/994


İnceleme yok
2025.09.26 17:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.26 16:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.26 00:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.85% of days out of 54 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.22 09:12
No swaps are charged
2025.09.22 09:12
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 06:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.19 04:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.13% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 07:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.16 07:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.27% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 14:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.12 12:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.12 08:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 08:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 13:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 12:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.03 01:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.03 01:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.02 07:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.29 09:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Kopyala

