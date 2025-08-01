- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDJPY
|18
|USDJPY
|10
|GBPJPY
|9
|USDCHF
|8
|EURUSD
|7
|GBPUSD
|6
|EURJPY
|5
|AUDCHF
|5
|CHFJPY
|5
|AUDNZD
|5
|NZDJPY
|5
|EURCHF
|3
|GBPCAD
|3
|NZDCAD
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|CADJPY
|1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDJPY
|1.6K
|USDJPY
|-752
|GBPJPY
|-1.5K
|USDCHF
|-1.1K
|EURUSD
|-2.9K
|GBPUSD
|2.4K
|EURJPY
|-163
|AUDCHF
|-1.3K
|CHFJPY
|1.2K
|AUDNZD
|2.6K
|NZDJPY
|1.2K
|EURCHF
|-314
|GBPCAD
|-234
|NZDCAD
|187
|AUDUSD
|-1.1K
|CADJPY
|-486
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDJPY
|2.8K
|USDJPY
|106
|GBPJPY
|-2.7K
|USDCHF
|-216
|EURUSD
|-1.6K
|GBPUSD
|2.5K
|EURJPY
|-554
|AUDCHF
|-565
|CHFJPY
|1.2K
|AUDNZD
|2.4K
|NZDJPY
|840
|EURCHF
|-138
|GBPCAD
|145
|NZDCAD
|87
|AUDUSD
|-388
|CADJPY
|-364
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real7" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.70 × 663
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.92 × 1447
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.33 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|1.33 × 6
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.71 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|4.32 × 57
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|5.29 × 65
Exness-MT5Real
|5.54 × 520
Exness-MT5Real15
|5.68 × 499
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.52 × 77
RoboForex-ECN
|6.52 × 165
VTMarkets-Live
|15.67 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|18.33 × 6
1. My signal info:
- Target profit: 10% / month
- Drawdown: 20%
- Leverage: 1:500
- Trades per week: 25
- Trading many pairs (pls check in “Statistics”)
2. Risk management:
- Risk per trade (RPT): 1% / trade
- Ex: balance $50k -> RPT: $500 / trade
3. Copy signal setting:
If you want to get same profit as mine, pls make sure your setting in MT5:
- Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit Levels: check this ticked
- Use no more than % of deposit: 95%
- Stop if equity is less than: 0
- Deviation/Slippage: 2
4. My signals link:
- Signal 1 - BattleShip 50K MT5: this signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2323738
5. Telegram channel: https://t.me/davidtrader_signal
Join to my Telegram channel to receive my signals (about 2 signals per day).
6. Personal contact:
- Telegram: https://t.me/davidphan (David Phan)
- Email: david@davidtrader.com
7. Link affiliate Exness: https://one.exness-track.com/a/zepl8ft9pc
8. Some instructions:
- How To set up your subscription -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r99S48RiKeA
- How to subscribe signal -> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
- How to install vps -> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/994
