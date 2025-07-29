SinyallerBölümler
Torben Petersen

MoinCapital

Torben Petersen
0 inceleme
9 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 99 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -12%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
281
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
221 (78.64%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
60 (21.35%)
En iyi işlem:
40.61 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-448.41 EUR
Brüt kâr:
472.20 EUR (51 778 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-755.64 EUR (84 426 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
29 (72.01 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
72.01 EUR (29)
Sharpe oranı:
0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
97.39%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
16.75%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
13
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.61
Alış işlemleri:
146 (51.96%)
Satış işlemleri:
135 (48.04%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.62
Beklenen getiri:
-1.01 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
2.14 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-12.59 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-6.18 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-448.41 EUR (1)
Aylık büyüme:
-1.25%
Algo alım-satım:
89%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
332.97 EUR
Maksimum:
465.65 EUR (107.62%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
19.14% (465.70 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
18.38% (446.86 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 30
GBPUSD 26
EURGBP 22
USDCHF 21
USDCAD 19
AUDSGD 18
EURUSD 15
AUDUSD 15
EURAUD 13
NZDUSD 13
EURNZD 13
CADCHF 13
GBPCAD 11
EURCAD 11
XAUUSD 9
GBPAUD 7
NZDCAD 6
EURCHF 6
GBPCHF 5
BTCUSD 3
USDJPY 3
AUDCHF 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 24
GBPUSD 29
EURGBP 4
USDCHF 16
USDCAD 8
AUDSGD -2
EURUSD -49
AUDUSD 32
EURAUD 22
NZDUSD 24
EURNZD -19
CADCHF 11
GBPCAD 20
EURCAD 12
XAUUSD -439
GBPAUD -7
NZDCAD 5
EURCHF -13
GBPCHF 19
BTCUSD -8
USDJPY -12
AUDCHF 0
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 2.3K
GBPUSD 329
EURGBP 741
USDCHF 1.2K
USDCAD 1.6K
AUDSGD -630
EURUSD -3.1K
AUDUSD 2.2K
EURAUD 2.7K
NZDUSD 1.6K
EURNZD -787
CADCHF 821
GBPCAD 2.7K
EURCAD -1.3K
XAUUSD -4.1K
GBPAUD -1.2K
NZDCAD 748
EURCHF -927
GBPCHF 1.2K
BTCUSD -38K
USDJPY -357
AUDCHF -58
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +40.61 EUR
En kötü işlem: -448 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 29
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +72.01 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -6.18 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
Exness-MT5Real10
0.50 × 14
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.55 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
0.60 × 5
itexsys-Platform
0.69 × 16
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.22 × 14967
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.50 × 4
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.03 × 329
FusionMarkets-Live
2.04 × 586
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.13 × 170
81 daha fazla...
Welcome to MoinCapital

This trading signal is based on a multi-strategy approach that combines several trading strategies. Each strategy operates with its own entry logic, risk parameters, and clearly defined stop-loss levels for every trade and trading cycle. The goal is to achieve consistent performance while maintaining strict risk control.

To ensure proper diversification and reduce exposure to individual currency fluctuations, risk is distributed across 15 different forex pairs. This diversified structure is designed to enhance stability and minimize the impact of short-term market volatility.

In order to accurately replicate this signal, we recommend the following minimum account requirements:

  • Minimum Capital: $2,000 USD

  • Leverage: 1:500

  • Broker Conditions: Low spreads and fast execution are highly recommended

Subscribers who do not meet these conditions may experience significantly different results, for which we cannot take responsibility. It is crucial to follow the setup guidelines to ensure alignment with the signal's risk and money management logic.

This is a long-term, risk-managed signal. While profits can vary depending on market conditions, capital preservation and disciplined risk allocation are always the top priorities.

If you have any questions or need assistance with the setup, feel free to contact me directly via the MQL5 platform.


İnceleme yok
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.14 00:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.01 06:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.30 02:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.30 01:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.29 17:21
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.29 17:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.29 17:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
