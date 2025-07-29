Welcome to MoinCapital

This trading signal is based on a multi-strategy approach that combines several trading strategies. Each strategy operates with its own entry logic, risk parameters, and clearly defined stop-loss levels for every trade and trading cycle. The goal is to achieve consistent performance while maintaining strict risk control.

To ensure proper diversification and reduce exposure to individual currency fluctuations, risk is distributed across 15 different forex pairs. This diversified structure is designed to enhance stability and minimize the impact of short-term market volatility.

In order to accurately replicate this signal, we recommend the following minimum account requirements:

Minimum Capital : $2,000 USD

Leverage : 1:500

Broker Conditions: Low spreads and fast execution are highly recommended

Subscribers who do not meet these conditions may experience significantly different results, for which we cannot take responsibility. It is crucial to follow the setup guidelines to ensure alignment with the signal's risk and money management logic.

This is a long-term, risk-managed signal. While profits can vary depending on market conditions, capital preservation and disciplined risk allocation are always the top priorities.

If you have any questions or need assistance with the setup, feel free to contact me directly via the MQL5 platform.



