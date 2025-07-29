SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / JxTraderAbundance
Jorge Xavier Torres Banos

JxTraderAbundance

Jorge Xavier Torres Banos
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
15 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 74%
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 058
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
815 (77.03%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
243 (22.97%)
En iyi işlem:
29.46 USD
En kötü işlem:
-24.02 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 305.46 USD (99 739 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-402.94 USD (34 590 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
24 (23.95 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
59.43 USD (10)
Sharpe oranı:
0.35
Alım-satım etkinliği:
98.28%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
13.38%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
65
Ort. tutma süresi:
16 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
31.30
Alış işlemleri:
457 (43.19%)
Satış işlemleri:
601 (56.81%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.24
Beklenen getiri:
0.85 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.60 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.66 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-17.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-28.83 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
17.38%
Yıllık tahmin:
210.90%
Algo alım-satım:
97%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
10.57 USD
Maksimum:
28.83 USD (1.28%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.74% (28.83 USD)
Varlığa göre:
21.32% (310.05 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 903
AUDNZD 52
AUDUSD 46
USDJPY 38
EURJPY 12
GBPJPY 7
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 727
AUDNZD 11
AUDUSD 46
USDJPY 44
EURJPY 61
GBPJPY 12
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 54K
AUDNZD -1.2K
AUDUSD 4.8K
USDJPY 4.8K
EURJPY 1.2K
GBPJPY 1.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +29.46 USD
En kötü işlem: -24 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 10
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +23.95 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -17.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live22" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.11 × 27
ICMarkets-Live14
0.20 × 5
ICMarkets-Live23
0.25 × 8
ICMarkets-Live20
0.45 × 104
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.48 × 23
ICMarkets-Live18
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live12
0.64 × 228
ICMarkets-Live11
0.65 × 55
ICMarkets-Live02
0.71 × 7
ICMarkets-Live03
0.75 × 8
Exness-Real9
0.79 × 42
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live18
1.05 × 63
SquaredFinancial-Live2
1.25 × 150
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.26 × 4216
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.29 × 1326
37 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
This is a scalping strategy with an automated bot. It operates on an M5 EURUSD chart. It performs analysis using Classic Candlesticks (Bullish/Bearish), SMA20, Alligator, and Ichimoku.

The bot opens a sell or buy position based on its analysis and takes a profit of 5 pips. When the price moves against it, it opens a trade 10 pips away with the same lot as the first position (it does not use a martingale). This strategy allows for hedging and closing all positions with a positive overall balance.

Trading is 24/5, and a lot size of 0.01 for every $1,000 USD is recommended.

Since there is no SL (Stop Loss) per position, it has a built-in bot that monitors the float and protects the account when it reaches a -30% profit. Closing all trades is a method of capital protection in adverse market situations that are difficult to control.
İnceleme yok
2025.08.25 00:58
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.29 16:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
JxTraderAbundance
Ayda 30 USD
74%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
15
97%
1 058
77%
98%
3.23
0.85
USD
21%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.