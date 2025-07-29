- Büyüme
İşlemler:
1 058
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
815 (77.03%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
243 (22.97%)
En iyi işlem:
29.46 USD
En kötü işlem:
-24.02 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 305.46 USD (99 739 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-402.94 USD (34 590 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
24 (23.95 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
59.43 USD (10)
Sharpe oranı:
0.35
Alım-satım etkinliği:
98.28%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
13.38%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
65
Ort. tutma süresi:
16 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
31.30
Alış işlemleri:
457 (43.19%)
Satış işlemleri:
601 (56.81%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.24
Beklenen getiri:
0.85 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.60 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.66 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-17.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-28.83 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
17.38%
Yıllık tahmin:
210.90%
Algo alım-satım:
97%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
10.57 USD
Maksimum:
28.83 USD (1.28%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.74% (28.83 USD)
Varlığa göre:
21.32% (310.05 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|903
|AUDNZD
|52
|AUDUSD
|46
|USDJPY
|38
|EURJPY
|12
|GBPJPY
|7
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|727
|AUDNZD
|11
|AUDUSD
|46
|USDJPY
|44
|EURJPY
|61
|GBPJPY
|12
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|54K
|AUDNZD
|-1.2K
|AUDUSD
|4.8K
|USDJPY
|4.8K
|EURJPY
|1.2K
|GBPJPY
|1.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +29.46 USD
En kötü işlem: -24 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 10
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +23.95 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -17.00 USD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live22" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.11 × 27
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.45 × 104
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.48 × 23
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.64 × 228
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.65 × 55
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.71 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.75 × 8
|
Exness-Real9
|0.79 × 42
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|1.05 × 63
|
SquaredFinancial-Live2
|1.25 × 150
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|1.26 × 4216
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.29 × 1326
This is a scalping strategy with an automated bot. It operates on an M5 EURUSD chart. It performs analysis using Classic Candlesticks (Bullish/Bearish), SMA20, Alligator, and Ichimoku.
The bot opens a sell or buy position based on its analysis and takes a profit of 5 pips. When the price moves against it, it opens a trade 10 pips away with the same lot as the first position (it does not use a martingale). This strategy allows for hedging and closing all positions with a positive overall balance.
Trading is 24/5, and a lot size of 0.01 for every $1,000 USD is recommended.
Since there is no SL (Stop Loss) per position, it has a built-in bot that monitors the float and protects the account when it reaches a -30% profit. Closing all trades is a method of capital protection in adverse market situations that are difficult to control.
