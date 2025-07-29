SinyallerBölümler
Essam Safia

Stable Signal

Essam Safia
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
11 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 58%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
31
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
29 (93.54%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (6.45%)
En iyi işlem:
107.73 USD
En kötü işlem:
-97.47 USD
Brüt kâr:
397.80 USD (2 852 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-133.80 USD (1 031 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (70.20 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
234.32 USD (10)
Sharpe oranı:
0.29
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.28%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
20.88%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
2.71
Alış işlemleri:
17 (54.84%)
Satış işlemleri:
14 (45.16%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.97
Beklenen getiri:
8.52 USD
Ortalama kâr:
13.72 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-66.90 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-97.47 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-97.47 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
13.81%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
4.19 USD
Maksimum:
97.47 USD (12.30%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
14.12% (97.47 USD)
Varlığa göre:
9.52% (77.51 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 264
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 1.8K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +107.73 USD
En kötü işlem: -97 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 10
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +70.20 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -97.47 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.68 × 6356
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real3
3.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.51 × 152
RoboForex-Pro
8.33 × 6
17 daha fazla...
Unlock Your Passive Income: AI-Driven Gold Trading Signal

Elevate your investment portfolio with my advanced AI algo trading signal, specifically engineered for the gold (XAU/USD) market. Our strategic approach targets a compelling 7% monthly return, aiming for consistent growth.

Intelligent Automation for Precision: My core philosophy is simple: leveraging trading robots is like using precise equations in Excel—it's not merely an addition, but a smarter, more accurate method for navigating the markets. This innovative approach optimizes your trading efficiency and results.

A Long-Term Vision for Passive Income: While the forex sector carries inherent risks, it offers immense opportunities. View this as a strategic, long-term passive income investment. Success in this "river of money" requires patience and a commitment to continuity, understanding that market performance will have its fluctuations.

Optimized Performance & Dedicated Support: For optimal profit realization through copy trading, a minimum account balance of $1,000 is recommended. To ensure uninterrupted signal execution, we advise utilizing a Virtual Private Server (VPS) if continuous computer operation isn't feasible.

Your journey is fully supported. I provide complimentary, comprehensive assistance at every step. Beyond trading, my aim is to empower you to generate additional income, offering insights on leveraging your network for broader opportunities.

Global Accessibility & Proven Expertise: Communicate effortlessly in English, Turkish, or Arabic. With over a year of dedicated experience in the forex industry, I've recently expanded to offer this robust signal copy service, built on a foundation of practical market insight.


2025.09.25 14:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.18 17:18
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.15 13:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 14:22
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.08 14:22
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.04 13:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.03 13:40
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.01 15:50
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.01 14:50
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.21 15:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.21 14:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.20 15:18
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.20 14:18
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.14 15:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.14 14:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.13 09:18
No swaps are charged
2025.08.13 09:18
No swaps are charged
2025.08.12 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.12 15:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.12 14:29
No swaps are charged
