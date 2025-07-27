SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / AUDNZD Long Term Grid ICM
Hiroki Fujita

AUDNZD Long Term Grid ICM

Hiroki Fujita
0 inceleme
9 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -30%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
167
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
131 (78.44%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
36 (21.56%)
En iyi işlem:
0.52 USD
En kötü işlem:
-26.63 USD
Brüt kâr:
52.90 USD (9 348 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-623.06 USD (101 981 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
119 (47.78 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
47.78 USD (119)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.46
Alım-satım etkinliği:
92.46%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.44%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
35
Ort. tutma süresi:
7 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.92
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
167 (100.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.08
Beklenen getiri:
-3.41 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.40 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-17.31 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
35 (-622.83 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-622.83 USD (35)
Aylık büyüme:
-31.42%
Algo alım-satım:
79%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
570.16 USD
Maksimum:
622.83 USD (31.91%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
31.91% (622.83 USD)
Varlığa göre:
32.23% (629.02 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDNZD 167
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDNZD -570
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDNZD -93K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.52 USD
En kötü işlem: -27 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 119
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 35
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +47.78 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -622.83 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.22 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.47 × 122
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.60 × 10
itexsys-Platform
1.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
1.57 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.46 × 93
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
4.46 × 24
FortunaMarkets-Server
7.50 × 14
RoboForex-Pro
8.94 × 18
GBEbrokers-LIVE
12.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
14.00 × 8
Swissquote-Server
14.00 × 1
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
24.00 × 1
Thank you for your interest in our signal.

 Overview

  • This signal is a grid trading strategy (repetitive orders) designed for long-term operation on the AUD/NZD currency pair.

  • It is effective as long as the range between the low of 1.0000 and the high of 1.1150, which has persisted since around 2013, continues.

 Features

  • Backtesting over a period of more than 10 years shows that an annual return of approximately 30% can be expected.

  • With an expected win rate of over 95% and stop-loss events occurring less than once every two years, this strategy offers high stability while aiming for annual returns several times higher than the S&P 500.

 Key Points for Operation

  • Ensure sufficient capital is prepared. Since all buy positions must be closed out if the price drops below 1.0000 and all sell positions if it rises above 1.1150, it is critically important to avoid forced stop-outs at mid-levels like 1.0100. Adequate funding helps prevent such premature losses.

  • A spread (transaction fee) of around 2.5 pips can still yield profits. The narrower the spread, the better.

  • Choose your broker carefully with swap points in mind. For example, even if both buy and sell swaps are around -6 points, the strategy can still be profitable—but lower costs are preferable. Swap points have as much impact on performance as the spread.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.25 02:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 02:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 02:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 01:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 01:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 01:31
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.25 01:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.24 21:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 01:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.27 04:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.27 02:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.27 00:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.26 07:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.26 04:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.20 15:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.07 02:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.31 12:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.31 11:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.30 01:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.30 01:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
AUDNZD Long Term Grid ICM
Ayda 30 USD
-30%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
9
79%
167
78%
92%
0.08
-3.41
USD
32%
1:500
Kopyala

