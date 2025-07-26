***** Undergoing live performance testing! Please do not subscribe yet! *****

⇒⇒ 2025/8/4 Temporary trading suspension (details below)

⇒⇒ 2025/8/6 Resumption (full model change)

⇒⇒ 2025/8/21(Report!)

・The current system can largely be described as swing trading.

・While it often closes positions within a few days, it sometimes holds them for around two weeks or longer.

・Since early August, and as of August 21, the system has continuously maintained a SELL position.

└ However, due to a system bug, it has been unable to actually hold the position.

・In simulations over the past year, it has achieved results of around 5,000 pips, so it is by no means bad.





● Target Currency Pair

USDJPY

● Features

[Position]: No dual positions

[Money Management]: Trading based on half of the capital. Leverage around 10–20 times

[Expected Win Rate]: 55–65%

[Expected Monthly PIPS Gained]: 200–1000 PIPS (limited track record)

[Expected Monthly Win Rate]: 70–80%

[Trend]: Swing trading (occasionally day trading)





● Started distribution on 2025.7.28

- Backtest results are in preparation but cover only about one month.

- Building track record.

● 2025.7.30 Critical bug discovered

- Fixed as of 2025.7.30 21:55 (JST).

- Main issue: Unintended position closures.

● 2025.8.2 Update

- Will document progress as much as possible initially.

- Approximately 2 days of normal operation, first market drawdown.

- Holding a SELL position in USDJPY (over 200 PIPS in profit). Expecting about 20% profit. Profit-taking next week is critical.

● 2025.8.4 Update (Temporary Suspension)

- Achieved +20% monthly gain, slight drawdown to +15%, but temporarily suspended.

- Reason: Discovered that recent months’ optimization may not ensure long-term stability.

- Investigating solutions for long-term stability.

● 2025.8.6 Update (Resumption)

- Upon resumption, one trade error occurred (immediately closed). Issue resolved.

- Significant changes implemented.