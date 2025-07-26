SinyallerBölümler
Kōtarō Kaga

Costa Technology

Kōtarō Kaga
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
10 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 5000 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 30%
OANDA-Japan MT5 Live
1:25
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
53
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
28 (52.83%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
25 (47.17%)
En iyi işlem:
196 607.00 JPY
En kötü işlem:
-49 322.00 JPY
Brüt kâr:
650 514.00 JPY (12 120 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-362 973.00 JPY (6 350 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (210 648.00 JPY)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
210 648.00 JPY (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.16
Alım-satım etkinliği:
34.03%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
38.22%
En son işlem:
6 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
1
Ort. tutma süresi:
12 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
3.93
Alış işlemleri:
25 (47.17%)
Satış işlemleri:
28 (52.83%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.79
Beklenen getiri:
5 425.30 JPY
Ortalama kâr:
23 232.64 JPY
Ortalama zarar:
-14 518.92 JPY
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-52 024.00 JPY)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-73 253.00 JPY (2)
Aylık büyüme:
5.88%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
24 435.00 JPY
Maksimum:
73 253.00 JPY (8.51%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
6.06% (73 253.00 JPY)
Varlığa göre:
5.12% (60 716.00 JPY)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDJPY 53
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDJPY 2.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDJPY 5.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +196 607.00 JPY
En kötü işlem: -49 322 JPY
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +210 648.00 JPY
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -52 024.00 JPY

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "OANDA-Japan MT5 Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

***** Undergoing live performance testing! Please do not subscribe yet! *****

⇒⇒ 2025/8/4 Temporary trading suspension (details below)

⇒⇒ 2025/8/6 Resumption (full model change)
⇒⇒ 2025/8/21(Report!)
・The current system can largely be described as swing trading.
・While it often closes positions within a few days, it sometimes holds them for around two weeks or longer.
・Since early August, and as of August 21, the system has continuously maintained a SELL position.
└ However, due to a system bug, it has been unable to actually hold the position.
・In simulations over the past year, it has achieved results of around 5,000 pips, so it is by no means bad.

● Target Currency Pair

USDJPY

● Features

[Position]: No dual positions

[Money Management]: Trading based on half of the capital. Leverage around 10–20 times

[Expected Win Rate]: 55–65%

[Expected Monthly PIPS Gained]: 200–1000 PIPS (limited track record)

[Expected Monthly Win Rate]: 70–80%

[Trend]: Swing trading (occasionally day trading)


● Started distribution on 2025.7.28

- Backtest results are in preparation but cover only about one month.

- Building track record.

● 2025.7.30 Critical bug discovered

- Fixed as of 2025.7.30 21:55 (JST).

- Main issue: Unintended position closures.

● 2025.8.2 Update

- Will document progress as much as possible initially.

- Approximately 2 days of normal operation, first market drawdown.

- Holding a SELL position in USDJPY (over 200 PIPS in profit). Expecting about 20% profit. Profit-taking next week is critical.

● 2025.8.4 Update (Temporary Suspension)

- Achieved +20% monthly gain, slight drawdown to +15%, but temporarily suspended.

- Reason: Discovered that recent months’ optimization may not ensure long-term stability.

- Investigating solutions for long-term stability.

● 2025.8.6 Update (Resumption)

- Upon resumption, one trade error occurred (immediately closed). Issue resolved.

- Significant changes implemented.

İnceleme yok
2025.09.30 06:13
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.25 02:31
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.24 06:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 04:47 2025.09.16 04:47:11  

Hello. The number of trades isn’t particularly high, is it? It’s not like I’m intentionally aiming for swing trading, but it tends to turn out that way. Still, it’s been almost a month since switching to the new logic, and during that time, there have been about six entries. With just one loss, the funds have increased by over 30%, which I think is quite a strong performance. I’ll keep monitoring it closely.

2025.09.03 03:14
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.02 08:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 10:42
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.22 14:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.20 13:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 13:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.14 06:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.14 06:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.13 09:18
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.12 05:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.30 02:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.26 15:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.26 15:12
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
