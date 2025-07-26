SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / StradEA
Munafar Akeel Aashath

StradEA

Munafar Akeel Aashath
0 inceleme
9 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -8%
FPMarketsSC-Live4
1:100
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
167
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
134 (80.23%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
33 (19.76%)
En iyi işlem:
8.05 USD
En kötü işlem:
-21.85 USD
Brüt kâr:
186.24 USD (141 470 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-200.38 USD (165 480 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
19 (22.59 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
44.30 USD (14)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.01
Alım-satım etkinliği:
10.88%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
40.00%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
7
Ort. tutma süresi:
42 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.25
Alış işlemleri:
77 (46.11%)
Satış işlemleri:
90 (53.89%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.93
Beklenen getiri:
-0.08 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.39 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-6.07 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-9.36 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-25.60 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
-8.02%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
42.23 USD
Maksimum:
57.42 USD (26.68%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
27.98% (57.42 USD)
Varlığa göre:
11.70% (22.86 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 131
BTCUSD 36
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -12
BTCUSD -2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -433
BTCUSD -24K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +8.05 USD
En kötü işlem: -22 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 14
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +22.59 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -9.36 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FPMarketsSC-Live4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

StradEA System – Dual AI-Powered Scalping EAs for XAUUSD & BTCUSD

Overview:
StradEA is a cutting-edge dual Expert Advisor (EA) system engineered for precise scalping on XAUUSD and BTCUSD, operating on M5 and M15 timeframes. This powerful combo leverages real-time trend analysis and server-based AI signals to identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities.

🤖 StradEA Core (Primary EA)

AI-Driven Trend Scalper

  • Executes trades based on dominant short-term trends.

  • Syncs with our secure server to receive real-time BUY/SELL signals powered by AI.

  • Optimized for gold and Bitcoin price action on the M5 and M15 charts.

  • Includes configurable lot sizing, SL/TP, and trail stop logic.

🧠 StradEA Assist (Support EA)

Entry Optimizer & Signal Validator

  • Works side-by-side with StradEA Core for improved accuracy.

  • Validates trend signals before execution to reduce false entries.

  • Enhances entry timing and synchronization between pairs.

  • Ideal for volatile markets, ensuring disciplined and data-backed trades.

🚀 Key Features:

  • 🔍 Real-time server AI signal integration

  • ⏱️ Works on 5-minute & 15-minute timeframes

  • 💹 Optimized for XAUUSD & BTCUSD scalping

  • 🧠 Dual-EA synergy for smarter, faster execution

  • 🛡️ Customizable risk, trail stop, SL/TP settings


İnceleme yok
2025.09.25 08:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.24 23:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.59% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 12:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 02:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.27 11:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.26 16:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 08:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.28 06:24
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.26 12:03
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.26 12:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.26 12:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
StradEA
Ayda 30 USD
-8%
0
0
USD
176
USD
9
99%
167
80%
11%
0.92
-0.08
USD
28%
1:100
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.