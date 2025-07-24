SinyallerBölümler
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
11 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 11%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
180
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
111 (61.66%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
69 (38.33%)
En iyi işlem:
21.70 USD
En kötü işlem:
-31.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
355.70 USD (20 629 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-244.02 USD (11 025 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
12 (18.19 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
70.73 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.12
Alım-satım etkinliği:
75.72%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
39.95%
En son işlem:
7 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
22
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.79
Alış işlemleri:
88 (48.89%)
Satış işlemleri:
92 (51.11%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.46
Beklenen getiri:
0.62 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.20 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.54 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-80.66 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-80.66 USD (5)
Aylık büyüme:
4.11%
Algo alım-satım:
90%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
46.76 USD
Maksimum:
141.82 USD (12.95%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
12.92% (141.97 USD)
Varlığa göre:
70.58% (772.39 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 159
NZDCAD 15
AUDNZD 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 83
NZDCAD 28
AUDNZD 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 7.8K
NZDCAD 1.7K
AUDNZD 158
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +21.70 USD
En kötü işlem: -31 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +18.19 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -80.66 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsAU-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.47 × 174
GMI3-Real
1.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
1.18 × 11
FusionMarkets-Live
1.33 × 91
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.85 × 186
RoboForex-Pro
3.33 × 3
OxSecurities-Live
4.13 × 149
VantageFX-Live
5.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
5.27 × 49
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
6.33 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 10
6.33 × 3
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
7.63 × 71
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
7.90 × 137
DerivSVG-Server
8.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
9.53 × 115
Exness-MT5Real32
9.85 × 126
Tickmill-Live
12.33 × 3
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
12.36 × 11
XMTrading-MT5 3
14.02 × 66
Forex.com-Live 536
14.33 × 3
BlackBullMarkets-Live
15.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 8
16.33 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 7
24.00 × 1
SecureFX Trader

Please head to our website at which provides the latest details on all our strategies and updates. Also join our email list and telegram so receive updates on strategies.

This strategy has two bots looks for trades on AUDCAD and NZDCAD.  It is very high risk as the minimum equity is only $1,000.  Will not trade all a time.

We wanted to build a strategy that only requires a minimum of $1,000 US to follow our trades with a low subscription fee to give an opportunity to subscribers to follow our strategies and begin trading forex.  This gives you the opportunity to build your capital so that once you reach $10,000 you can begin to look at our other strategies.

Note this is a very high risk strategy due to the low equity requirement.  However we have good risk management in place to try and prevent large draw downs were possible.  One of these risk managements is there will be months the signal will generate losses.  This helps to preserve the capital invested by exiting positions if the trades have not gone to plan.

Find below a list of all our strategies:

Cradle by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko by SecureFX Trader 
Black Mountain HR by SecureFX Trader
Cradle HR by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko HR by SecureFX Trader
SecureFX Trader Litchfield VHR

Cradle HR MT5 SecureFX Trader
Litchfield VHR 2 SecureFX Trader

