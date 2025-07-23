SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / MT5 PEPPERSTONE REAL
OneUp Trading LLC

MT5 PEPPERSTONE REAL

OneUp Trading LLC
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
10 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 9%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
197
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
110 (55.83%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
87 (44.16%)
En iyi işlem:
102.17 USD
En kötü işlem:
-68.22 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 150.25 USD (110 209 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 876.42 USD (76 312 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (189.19 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
189.19 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.06
Alım-satım etkinliği:
51.62%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.93%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
25
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.04
Alış işlemleri:
125 (63.45%)
Satış işlemleri:
72 (36.55%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.15
Beklenen getiri:
1.39 USD
Ortalama kâr:
19.55 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-21.57 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-72.17 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-226.01 USD (5)
Aylık büyüme:
-7.41%
Algo alım-satım:
85%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
59.29 USD
Maksimum:
262.41 USD (11.21%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
16.58% (222.28 USD)
Varlığa göre:
4.73% (94.87 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDJPY 68
XAUUSD 44
US500 26
TSLA.US 24
ETHUSD 17
GER40 16
EURUSD 2
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDJPY 304
XAUUSD 29
US500 69
TSLA.US -10
ETHUSD -70
GER40 -33
EURUSD -15
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDJPY 14K
XAUUSD -737
US500 1.3K
TSLA.US 2.5K
ETHUSD 15K
GER40 2.7K
EURUSD -360
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +102.17 USD
En kötü işlem: -68 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +189.19 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -72.17 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
Exness-MT5Real3
0.32 × 327
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
Tickmill-Live
0.73 × 166
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.90 × 184
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
Darwinex-Live
1.15 × 75
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.17 × 1532
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
Eightcap-Live
1.26 × 236
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
VantageFX-Live
1.39 × 28
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.41 × 28847
49 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

🔹 Real account with low balance, high scalability, and professional risk management

This account operates in real market conditions with a reduced initial capital, showcasing the system's scalability. Two trading bots are used, with Musahi being the core engine. Musahi executes range breakout strategies across multiple instruments, including XAUUSD, USDJPY, and BTCUSD, within a diversified portfolio.

The strategy applies conservative risk management, with no use of martingale, grid, or aggressive recovery methods. The entire setup is designed to prioritize stability, risk control, and professional execution.

▪️ 100% automated trading
▪️ Diversified and optimized portfolio
▪️ Automatic broker time zone adjustment
▪️ Robust strategy based on current market conditions
▪️ Live account validation

A professional solution focused on consistency and sustainable growth.



İnceleme yok
2025.09.04 04:28
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 00:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.04 00:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.03 23:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.03 23:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.08.28 17:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.27 17:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.22 18:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.22 14:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.21 12:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.13 14:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.01 21:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.25 21:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.25 20:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.24 14:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.24 14:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.24 13:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.24 13:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.23 23:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.23 23:48
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
MT5 PEPPERSTONE REAL
Ayda 50 USD
9%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
10
85%
197
55%
52%
1.14
1.39
USD
17%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.