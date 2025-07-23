SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Consistent Growth
Linkan Biswas

Consistent Growth

Linkan Biswas
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
10 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 59%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
153
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
125 (81.69%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
28 (18.30%)
En iyi işlem:
24.68 USD
En kötü işlem:
-20.68 USD
Brüt kâr:
261.32 USD (146 503 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-60.25 USD (63 312 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
14 (13.07 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
116.01 USD (11)
Sharpe oranı:
0.27
Alım-satım etkinliği:
1.23%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
14.79%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
13
Ort. tutma süresi:
9 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
9.72
Alış işlemleri:
78 (50.98%)
Satış işlemleri:
75 (49.02%)
Kâr faktörü:
4.34
Beklenen getiri:
1.31 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.09 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.15 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-6.06 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-20.68 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
5.60%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
20.68 USD (4.48%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
2.59% (20.68 USD)
Varlığa göre:
5.07% (39.47 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 143
EURUSD 7
BTCUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 201
EURUSD 0
BTCUSD 0
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 87K
EURUSD 8
BTCUSD -3.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +24.68 USD
En kötü işlem: -21 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 11
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +13.07 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -6.06 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real15" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 31
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 13
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 4
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 9
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
GoMarkets-Live
0.13 × 70
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.33 × 3
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.38 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.90 × 31
AlfaForexRU-Real
1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
1.17 × 254
Exness-MT5Real18
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
2.55 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.76 × 146
Exness-MT5Real5
3.56 × 73
RoboForex-ECN
4.00 × 5
Tickmill-Live
4.17 × 6
Exness-MT5Real15
5.42 × 413
ForexTimeFXTM-Live02
6.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Server
12.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
16.50 × 2
Coinexx-Live
17.81 × 16
Exness-MT5Real6
21.54 × 336
1 daha fazla...
 I am using my own custom strategy with technical analysis. Always i am avoiding risky trade. At first i think about to protect the capital then profit. Small profit is better than loss and i think about consistent profit. I am trading with H1 chart and prefer XAUUSD and don't hold trade more than 1 hour.  Forex is the game of patience and we need to see the result after minimum 1 month. One trade and one day can't prove my strategy. I don't like risky trade which can blow my account and if we can survive in forex, profit will come automatically so don't hurry. I prefer safe trading and it's for long term investment.  I use Stop Loss strictly for safety.

Note: Maximum Drawdown 10% & you can also buy my strategy.

Personal Contacts:
Telegram: https://t.me/trader2013


İnceleme yok
2025.09.09 16:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.09 15:33
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.08% of days out of 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.08 14:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.01 02:30
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.29 14:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.26 13:16
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.23 04:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.22 16:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.22 16:50
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.22 15:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.21 15:27
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.21 15:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.12 07:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.02 16:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.23 18:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.23 17:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.23 16:34
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.23 16:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.23 16:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
