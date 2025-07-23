SinyallerBölümler
Al Latif Ramadhani Said

Kebon Investment

Al Latif Ramadhani Said
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
10 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 568%
FBS-Real-7
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
448
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
380 (84.82%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
68 (15.18%)
En iyi işlem:
41.77 USD
En kötü işlem:
-110.16 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 484.23 USD (100 412 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-916.13 USD (48 269 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
50 (242.09 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
242.09 USD (50)
Sharpe oranı:
0.15
Alım-satım etkinliği:
20.09%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
44.13%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
55
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.97
Alış işlemleri:
287 (64.06%)
Satış işlemleri:
161 (35.94%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.62
Beklenen getiri:
1.27 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.91 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-13.47 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-168.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-191.15 USD (6)
Aylık büyüme:
144.57%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
15.26 USD
Maksimum:
191.15 USD (35.88%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
39.76% (168.24 USD)
Varlığa göre:
30.12% (99.84 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 418
USDJPY 30
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 568
USDJPY 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 52K
USDJPY 510
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +41.77 USD
En kötü işlem: -110 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 50
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +242.09 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -168.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real-7" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-06
0.00 × 4
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 40
0.00 × 44
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
AmanaCapital-Real
0.00 × 3
XMTrading-Real 11
0.00 × 20
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 1
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
0.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 6
TitanFX-Demo01
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 8
XMTrading-Real 49
0.00 × 2
Welcome to Kebon Investment

Copytrade Forex with Smart Risk Management
Unlock the potential of Forex trading without the stress of managing trades yourself. Our copytrade system is designed for consistent growth with a vision of generating 1% profit per day through compound interest—allowing your capital to grow steadily over time.

Risk management is at the core of our strategy. We implement a maximum risk cap of 30% of your capital, ensuring capital preservation even in volatile market conditions.

✅ Target: 1% Daily Compound Profit
🔒 Max Risk Exposure: 30% of Capital
📈 Strategy: Proven, Transparent, and Disciplined

Let the professionals trade for you. Start compounding your returns and take a smarter path to financial growth.

İnceleme yok
2025.09.24 12:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 06:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 02:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 01:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 07:15
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 07:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 03:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.16 12:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 02:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.03 14:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.01 06:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.23 07:27
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.28 14:27
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.28 14:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.25 01:34
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.24 08:00
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.07.23 10:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.23 10:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Kebon Investment
Ayda 30 USD
568%
0
0
USD
548
USD
10
0%
448
84%
20%
1.62
1.27
USD
40%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.