Andrei Tiron

INDinvest

Andrei Tiron
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
11 hafta
1 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 77%
Exness-MT5Real2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
427
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
292 (68.38%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
135 (31.62%)
En iyi işlem:
4.13 USD
En kötü işlem:
-3.57 USD
Brüt kâr:
151.58 USD (151 331 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-84.38 USD (84 178 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
14 (5.14 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
5.83 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.20
Alım-satım etkinliği:
49.93%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
10.09%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
41
Ort. tutma süresi:
7 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
3.64
Alış işlemleri:
271 (63.47%)
Satış işlemleri:
156 (36.53%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.80
Beklenen getiri:
0.16 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.52 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.63 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-10.01 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-10.01 USD (5)
Aylık büyüme:
39.69%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.12 USD
Maksimum:
18.46 USD (14.30%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
14.24% (18.46 USD)
Varlığa göre:
26.59% (33.94 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
US30m 427
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
US30m 67
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
US30m 67K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +4.13 USD
En kötü işlem: -4 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +5.14 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -10.01 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real11
5.73 × 249
🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)
  • Exness -  Standard Account (for $100 - 0.01 lot, as the deposit increases, I will increase the lot on the account)


Signal Detail:

Only trade US30.

As more tools are added, I will inform you in advance.

Profit: 799% ~ 999% / Year

Stop Loss: 10%

With the mindset that risk management is more important than profit-seeking, my goal is to maintain stable annual returns and pursue compound growth

 

Investor Recommend:

- Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

- The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

- A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose


    Contacts:

    Email:  wbt.inf@gmail.ru

    I keep a diary of my transactions on the YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Diary-X


    İnceleme yok
    2025.09.25 15:48
    Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
    2025.08.29 17:12
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.08.18 22:13
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.08.08 17:08
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.08.08 16:08
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.07.23 09:12
    Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
    2025.07.23 09:12
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2025.07.23 09:12
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
