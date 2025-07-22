SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / LongTerm EURUSD
Frederik Arns

LongTerm EURUSD

Frederik Arns
0 inceleme
13 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 49 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -2%
GBEbrokers-Live
1:30
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 908
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 400 (73.37%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
508 (26.62%)
En iyi işlem:
162.43 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-794.92 EUR
Brüt kâr:
8 401.68 EUR (101 485 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-8 508.19 EUR (102 653 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
23 (51.31 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
164.16 EUR (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
87.23%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
121.72%
En son işlem:
4 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
34
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.03
Alış işlemleri:
713 (37.37%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 195 (62.63%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.99
Beklenen getiri:
-0.06 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
6.00 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-16.75 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
12 (-1 224.75 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 224.75 EUR (12)
Aylık büyüme:
-0.02%
Yıllık tahmin:
-0.22%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1 530.42 EUR
Maksimum:
3 152.15 EUR (47.60%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
47.42% (3 152.15 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
17.53% (1 096.17 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 1908
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD -121
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD -1.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +162.43 EUR
En kötü işlem: -795 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 12
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +51.31 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 224.75 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "GBEbrokers-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.48 × 248
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.61 × 128
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
1.50 × 4
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
5.18 × 386
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Trades EURUSD by combining automatic market phase detection with up to three technical indicators, switching between them based on the identified market phase to optimize opportunity and reduce risk.

Risk is reduced by continuously monitoring the market for possible phase changes and ensuring every position's risk and potential are thoroughly assessed and managed. Supported by artificial intelligence, the dual trading approach detects market shifts and initiates timely strategy changes. 

İnceleme yok
2025.09.26 08:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 15:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 17:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.39% of days out of 72 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 13:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.04 03:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.04 01:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 17:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 16:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 13:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 07:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.25 08:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.21 08:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.29 06:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.28 17:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.25 13:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.23 23:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.22 21:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.22 21:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
LongTerm EURUSD
Ayda 49 USD
-2%
0
0
USD
4.9K
EUR
13
100%
1 908
73%
87%
0.98
-0.06
EUR
47%
1:30
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.