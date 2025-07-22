SinyallerBölümler
Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

ALEX AlgoTrader Active

Oleksandr Kryntsyglov
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
16 hafta
1 / 7K USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 116%
Weltrade-Live
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
106
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
91 (85.84%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
15 (14.15%)
En iyi işlem:
105.64 USD
En kötü işlem:
-35.24 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 830.99 USD (38 315 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-139.81 USD (3 530 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
23 (69.90 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
538.90 USD (13)
Sharpe oranı:
0.71
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
108.18%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
47.99
Alış işlemleri:
52 (49.06%)
Satış işlemleri:
54 (50.94%)
Kâr faktörü:
13.10
Beklenen getiri:
15.95 USD
Ortalama kâr:
20.12 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-9.32 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-31.82 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-35.24 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
27.77%
Yıllık tahmin:
336.94%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
35.24 USD (1.93%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.93% (35.24 USD)
Varlığa göre:
46.74% (1 256.90 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDCHF 11
GBPUSD 11
EURUSD 10
GBPCAD 7
EURNZD 6
AUDUSD 6
EURJPY 5
NZDUSD 5
EURCAD 4
USDJPY 4
GBPAUD 4
EURCHF 3
EURAUD 3
USDCAD 3
CHFJPY 3
EURGBP 3
GBPNZD 3
NZDJPY 3
GBPJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDCAD 2
GBPCHF 1
CADCHF 1
AUDCAD 1
AUDNZD 1
AUDCHF 1
AUDJPY 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDCHF 235
GBPUSD 111
EURUSD 225
GBPCAD 57
EURNZD 115
AUDUSD 130
EURJPY 62
NZDUSD 175
EURCAD 51
USDJPY 27
GBPAUD 95
EURCHF 30
EURAUD 27
USDCAD -22
CHFJPY 7
EURGBP 5
GBPNZD 48
NZDJPY 116
GBPJPY 5
CADJPY 5
NZDCAD 40
GBPCHF 4
CADCHF -6
AUDCAD 17
AUDNZD 14
AUDCHF 80
AUDJPY 38
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDCHF 4.2K
GBPUSD 2.2K
EURUSD 4.1K
GBPCAD 2.2K
EURNZD 2.7K
AUDUSD 2.4K
EURJPY 2.2K
NZDUSD 1.4K
EURCAD 1.6K
USDJPY 582
GBPAUD 1.9K
EURCHF 1.2K
EURAUD 1.1K
USDCAD 310
CHFJPY 1K
EURGBP 123
GBPNZD 1.2K
NZDJPY 987
GBPJPY 698
CADJPY 698
NZDCAD 798
GBPCHF 349
CADCHF -484
AUDCAD 400
AUDNZD 235
AUDCHF 254
AUDJPY 500
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +105.64 USD
En kötü işlem: -35 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 13
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +69.90 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -31.82 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Weltrade-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

PacificUnionLLC-Live 3
0.00 × 2
IndigoDMA-Live
0.00 × 3
JAFX-Real
0.00 × 43
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
0.00 × 37
SGTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live4
0.00 × 6
NordFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
JMFinancial2-Live
0.00 × 12
AbsoluteProfitEX-Primary
0.00 × 6
SADASoftware-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 8
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 20
XMUK-Real 6
0.00 × 56
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
0.00 × 1
RistonCapital-Real
0.00 × 25
RVForex-Live
0.00 × 1
USGVU-Live-Europe
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 195
FXGiantsBM-Real10
0.00 × 16
FinsaPty-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
LMAX-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE2
0.00 × 41
LMAXMU-LIVE
0.00 × 123
RVForex-Demo
0.00 × 32
CoreSpreads-LiveBravo
0.00 × 43
AFXCapital-Real
0.00 × 17
1067 daha fazla...
This is a multi-currency automated strategy that simultaneously operates across 28 currency pairs — including both major and cross pairs. The algorithm analyzes the market on three key timeframes: M30, H1, and H4, allowing it to achieve high entry accuracy in both trending and corrective market conditions.

⚙️ Key Advantages:

28 Currency Pairs (Majors + Minors)
→ Ensures broad risk diversification and consistent performance regardless of market phase.

Combined Timeframe Analysis (M30, H1, H4)
→ Every trade is filtered through a multi-stage validation system — higher timeframes define the market direction, while lower ones provide precise entries.

Signal Logic Based on Indicators
→ The algorithm uses a combination of signals from proven indicators, including:

  • Trend filters

  • Overbought/Oversold zones

  • Volatility and momentum metrics

🧠 Result

The system provides stable entries with an optimal risk-to-reward ratio.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.19 16:14
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 16:14
No swaps are charged
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 47% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 02:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 17:26
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 18:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.21 04:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.20 15:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 14:18
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 09:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 08:01
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 07:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 06:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 02:22
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 01:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 21:10
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 19:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 18:04
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
