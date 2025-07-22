- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCHF
|11
|GBPUSD
|11
|EURUSD
|10
|GBPCAD
|7
|EURNZD
|6
|AUDUSD
|6
|EURJPY
|5
|NZDUSD
|5
|EURCAD
|4
|USDJPY
|4
|GBPAUD
|4
|EURCHF
|3
|EURAUD
|3
|USDCAD
|3
|CHFJPY
|3
|EURGBP
|3
|GBPNZD
|3
|NZDJPY
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|NZDCAD
|2
|GBPCHF
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|USDCHF
|235
|GBPUSD
|111
|EURUSD
|225
|GBPCAD
|57
|EURNZD
|115
|AUDUSD
|130
|EURJPY
|62
|NZDUSD
|175
|EURCAD
|51
|USDJPY
|27
|GBPAUD
|95
|EURCHF
|30
|EURAUD
|27
|USDCAD
|-22
|CHFJPY
|7
|EURGBP
|5
|GBPNZD
|48
|NZDJPY
|116
|GBPJPY
|5
|CADJPY
|5
|NZDCAD
|40
|GBPCHF
|4
|CADCHF
|-6
|AUDCAD
|17
|AUDNZD
|14
|AUDCHF
|80
|AUDJPY
|38
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|USDCHF
|4.2K
|GBPUSD
|2.2K
|EURUSD
|4.1K
|GBPCAD
|2.2K
|EURNZD
|2.7K
|AUDUSD
|2.4K
|EURJPY
|2.2K
|NZDUSD
|1.4K
|EURCAD
|1.6K
|USDJPY
|582
|GBPAUD
|1.9K
|EURCHF
|1.2K
|EURAUD
|1.1K
|USDCAD
|310
|CHFJPY
|1K
|EURGBP
|123
|GBPNZD
|1.2K
|NZDJPY
|987
|GBPJPY
|698
|CADJPY
|698
|NZDCAD
|798
|GBPCHF
|349
|CADCHF
|-484
|AUDCAD
|400
|AUDNZD
|235
|AUDCHF
|254
|AUDJPY
|500
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Weltrade-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
PacificUnionLLC-Live 3
|0.00 × 2
IndigoDMA-Live
|0.00 × 3
JAFX-Real
|0.00 × 43
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
|0.00 × 37
SGTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live4
|0.00 × 6
NordFX-Real5
|0.00 × 1
JMFinancial2-Live
|0.00 × 12
AbsoluteProfitEX-Primary
|0.00 × 6
SADASoftware-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 8
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 20
XMUK-Real 6
|0.00 × 56
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
|0.00 × 1
RistonCapital-Real
|0.00 × 25
RVForex-Live
|0.00 × 1
USGVU-Live-Europe
|0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 195
FXGiantsBM-Real10
|0.00 × 16
FinsaPty-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
LMAX-LiveUK
|0.00 × 4
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE2
|0.00 × 41
LMAXMU-LIVE
|0.00 × 123
RVForex-Demo
|0.00 × 32
CoreSpreads-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 43
AFXCapital-Real
|0.00 × 17
This is a multi-currency automated strategy that simultaneously operates across 28 currency pairs — including both major and cross pairs. The algorithm analyzes the market on three key timeframes: M30, H1, and H4, allowing it to achieve high entry accuracy in both trending and corrective market conditions.
⚙️ Key Advantages:
✅ 28 Currency Pairs (Majors + Minors)
→ Ensures broad risk diversification and consistent performance regardless of market phase.
✅ Combined Timeframe Analysis (M30, H1, H4)
→ Every trade is filtered through a multi-stage validation system — higher timeframes define the market direction, while lower ones provide precise entries.
✅ Signal Logic Based on Indicators
→ The algorithm uses a combination of signals from proven indicators, including:
-
Trend filters
-
Overbought/Oversold zones
-
Volatility and momentum metrics
🧠 Result
The system provides stable entries with an optimal risk-to-reward ratio.
USD
USD
USD