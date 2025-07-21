SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / EuroMarke 1
Renatas Markevicius

EuroMarke 1

Renatas Markevicius
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
9 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 132%
OANDATMS-MT5
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
40
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
33 (82.50%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
7 (17.50%)
En iyi işlem:
4.36 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-2.71 EUR
Brüt kâr:
52.19 EUR (7 976 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-8.19 EUR (1 135 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
7 (11.78 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
12.10 EUR (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.73
Alım-satım etkinliği:
48.85%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
116.73%
En son işlem:
5 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
3
Ort. tutma süresi:
17 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
14.77
Alış işlemleri:
9 (22.50%)
Satış işlemleri:
31 (77.50%)
Kâr faktörü:
6.37
Beklenen getiri:
1.10 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
1.58 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-1.17 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-2.98 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-2.98 EUR (2)
Aylık büyüme:
33.90%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum:
2.98 EUR (3.95%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
4.97% (2.71 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
21.57% (9.09 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURJPY.pro 13
GBPJPY.pro 11
EURUSD.pro 10
GBPUSD.pro 6
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURJPY.pro 21
GBPJPY.pro 10
EURUSD.pro 10
GBPUSD.pro 10
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURJPY.pro 3.2K
GBPJPY.pro 1.6K
EURUSD.pro 985
GBPUSD.pro 1K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +4.36 EUR
En kötü işlem: -3 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +11.78 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -2.98 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "OANDATMS-MT5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Subscriber accepts all execution risks when subscribing to a signal.

Historical statistics cannot guarantee any profitability in the future.

 

 DANGER: The system works without a stop loss

 Maximum martingale

– Only popular symbols: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY.

– No scalping

– All orders only after 0.01

Gross Profit:  7 255  pips

       Gross Loss:      779 pips

 

Forex trading is high risk and don‘t risk money you can‘t afford to lose.

 

İnceleme yok
2025.09.09 08:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.04 14:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.02 08:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.02 06:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 11:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.28 16:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 01:49
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.21 11:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.21 07:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.07 15:09
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.07 15:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.31 08:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.22 13:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.22 13:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.21 07:52
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 07:52
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 07:52
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.21 07:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.21 07:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
