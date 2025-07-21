SinyallerBölümler
Trinity Castle

King of Swing

Trinity Castle
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
11 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 99 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 8%
OxSecurities-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 442
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
974 (67.54%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
468 (32.45%)
En iyi işlem:
19.72 USD
En kötü işlem:
-43.53 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 785.70 USD (314 540 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 750.64 USD (513 154 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
28 (62.51 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
62.51 USD (28)
Sharpe oranı:
0.03
Alım-satım etkinliği:
99.18%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
67.86%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
198
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.14
Alış işlemleri:
718 (49.79%)
Satış işlemleri:
724 (50.21%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.02
Beklenen getiri:
0.02 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.83 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.74 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-44.37 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-55.42 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
-12.11%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
4.22 USD
Maksimum:
250.19 USD (32.16%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
31.99% (250.05 USD)
Varlığa göre:
68.82% (408.86 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDCAD.PRO 113
EURUSD.PRO 83
AUDUSD.PRO 69
EURCHF.PRO 68
CADJPY.PRO 68
AUDNZD.PRO 65
AUDCAD.PRO 59
EURCAD.PRO 59
EURAUD.PRO 55
NZDJPY.PRO 50
GBPCAD.PRO 49
GBPNZD.PRO 48
NZDCAD.PRO 47
CADCHF.PRO 45
NZDUSD.PRO 45
AUDSGD.PRO 44
GBPUSD.PRO 39
CHFJPY.PRO 39
USDJPY.PRO 38
NZDCHF.PRO 38
AUDJPY.PRO 36
GBPJPY.PRO 35
EURNZD.PRO 33
GBPCHF.PRO 30
GBPAUD.PRO 28
EURJPY.PRO 27
USDCHF.PRO 26
EURGBP.PRO 23
USTEC100 23
USDSGD.PRO 16
AUDCHF.PRO 15
BTCUSD 15
XAUUSD.PRO 14
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDCAD.PRO -17
EURUSD.PRO 28
AUDUSD.PRO -40
EURCHF.PRO 38
CADJPY.PRO 37
AUDNZD.PRO -56
AUDCAD.PRO -20
EURCAD.PRO 33
EURAUD.PRO -12
NZDJPY.PRO -13
GBPCAD.PRO 10
GBPNZD.PRO -51
NZDCAD.PRO -29
CADCHF.PRO 43
NZDUSD.PRO -47
AUDSGD.PRO 11
GBPUSD.PRO 2
CHFJPY.PRO 20
USDJPY.PRO 5
NZDCHF.PRO -1
AUDJPY.PRO -16
GBPJPY.PRO 19
EURNZD.PRO -28
GBPCHF.PRO 83
GBPAUD.PRO -9
EURJPY.PRO 36
USDCHF.PRO 30
EURGBP.PRO 17
USTEC100 -34
USDSGD.PRO -9
AUDCHF.PRO 28
BTCUSD -18
XAUUSD.PRO -3
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDCAD.PRO -939
EURUSD.PRO 3.6K
AUDUSD.PRO -1.8K
EURCHF.PRO 3.7K
CADJPY.PRO 5.8K
AUDNZD.PRO -8.2K
AUDCAD.PRO -836
EURCAD.PRO 5.3K
EURAUD.PRO -678
NZDJPY.PRO -1.4K
GBPCAD.PRO 2.9K
GBPNZD.PRO -6.8K
NZDCAD.PRO -3.4K
CADCHF.PRO 3.8K
NZDUSD.PRO -4.1K
AUDSGD.PRO 1.3K
GBPUSD.PRO 97
CHFJPY.PRO 3.6K
USDJPY.PRO 1.4K
NZDCHF.PRO 222
AUDJPY.PRO -1.6K
GBPJPY.PRO 3.4K
EURNZD.PRO -4.2K
GBPCHF.PRO 7.1K
GBPAUD.PRO -656
EURJPY.PRO 5.9K
USDCHF.PRO 2.6K
EURGBP.PRO 1.5K
USTEC100 -34K
USDSGD.PRO -740
AUDCHF.PRO 2.4K
BTCUSD -184K
XAUUSD.PRO -71
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +19.72 USD
En kötü işlem: -44 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 28
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +62.51 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -44.37 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "OxSecurities-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

King of Swing- Trade Diversely with Precision and Confidence

(Not FIFO compatible)

The King of Swing is a sophisticated trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5, empowering traders to capitalize on market opportunities with ease. This dynamic mechanical system leverages a custom indicator to identify optimal entry points and set precise profit targets, ensuring a strategic, simple, steady approach to trading. With customizable settings for lot sizing based on account balance, stop loss, and indicator parameters, it adapts to various trading styles and risk preferences. The EA continuously monitors market conditions, updating profit targets with each new candle to align with evolving price dynamics. Perfect for traders seeking a reliable, automated solution to navigate the markets with confidence and consistency.

This is a multi-currency and multi-time-frame system. Each trades signal generates only one trade, however, we trade on multiple time-frames, so there may be more than one trade open on a currency pair simultaneously with different signals from different time-frames. There will be periods of low to moderate drawdown as multiple trades are opened on multiple pairs. Please be patient and do not over leverage your account.

We are trading at 0.01 lot per $1,000 on all pairs and time-frames. We suggest no higher lot settings. 

Every trade has an emergency stop loss. They are quite large, but they are rarely hit.

No Grid!

No Martingale!

With $1,000 of balance the max drawdown expectation is 20-30% due to the high volume of trades. If stuck in a drawdown, please be patient. Trading is a long-term investment. Losing months will likely happen. No system wins all the time. Please note the reason for high initial drawdown on our account was that we started with only $500 trading all pairs and timeframes.

The price of the signals will likely increase in the future as the trackrecord is established and profit level increases.




