Edward Nosakhare Orhue

The Golden Tier

Edward Nosakhare Orhue
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
10 hafta
4 / 1.9K USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 145%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
208
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
163 (78.36%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
45 (21.63%)
En iyi işlem:
177.48 USD
En kötü işlem:
-300.90 USD
Brüt kâr:
5 217.94 USD (319 188 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-4 388.64 USD (239 206 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
13 (904.75 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
904.75 USD (13)
Sharpe oranı:
0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
41.96%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
115.74%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
14
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.79
Alış işlemleri:
108 (51.92%)
Satış işlemleri:
100 (48.08%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.19
Beklenen getiri:
3.99 USD
Ortalama kâr:
32.01 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-97.53 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-156.32 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-354.93 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
10.03%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
132.33 USD
Maksimum:
463.50 USD (35.36%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
40.40% (340.58 USD)
Varlığa göre:
30.61% (258.06 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
US500 96
US30 70
XAUUSD 42
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
US500 -720
US30 702
XAUUSD 848
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
US500 -6.2K
US30 77K
XAUUSD 9.5K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +177.48 USD
En kötü işlem: -301 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 13
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +904.75 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -156.32 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.51 × 35
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.80 × 49
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.39 × 6181
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.03 × 157
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.44 × 742
59 daha fazla...
👑 The Golden Tier

Premium Automated Signal Service for Gold and Major Indices

The Golden Tier is your gateway to elite, hands-free trading — a fully automated signal service engineered for traders who expect excellence. Powered by precision algorithms and a proven trading strategy, this service delivers real-time execution across XAUUSD (Gold) and US30 (Dow Jones) with an exceptional 80% win rate.

Built for traders using a IC Markets Standard Account with 1:500 leverage, The Golden Tier operates exclusively on one of the industry’s most trusted broker infrastructures, ensuring your trades execute with speed, accuracy, and deep liquidity.

 Why Choose The Golden Tier?

✅ 80% Win Rate Performance
Our system identifies and executes high-probability trade setups based on advanced analysis of Gold and major indices — giving you consistent results, day after day.

✅ 100% Automated Execution
No manual trades, no emotional decisions. Once connected, The Golden Tier trades on your behalf in real-time, so you can profit without lifting a finger.

✅ Focused on High-Impact Markets
We specialize in three of the most volatile and opportunity-rich assets: XAUUSD and US30. These markets move — and we’re built to move with them.

✅ No Experience Needed
Perfect for beginners and professionals alike. Whether you're scaling up or starting out, The Golden Tier fits effortlessly into your trading routine.

✅ Optimized for 1:500 Leverage Accounts
Our system is fine-tuned for IC Markets Standard Accounts using 1:500 leverage — maximizing potential while maintaining disciplined risk control.

📦 What’s Included:

  • Access to our proprietary, automated signal system

  • Seamless integration via copy trading

  • Daily performance oversight and updates

  • Priority onboarding and technical support

⚙️ What You Need to Get Started:

  • ✅ The MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platform

  • ✅ A reliable copy-trading setup or trade copier linked to the master account (instructions provided on setup)

  • ✅ Recommended minimum starting balance: $500

  • ✅ A VPS (Virtual Private Server) or a stable internet connection to ensure 24/5 uptime

  • ✅ Basic knowledge of how to log in and monitor your MT5 account (no trading experience required)


    •

    💼 Trade Like the Top Tier

    The Golden Tier isn’t just another signal service — it’s an elite-level trading engine that runs around the clock so you don’t have to. With hands-free precision, premium market focus, and a high win rate, this is your invitation to trade like the top 1%.

    Join The Golden Tier. Step into automated excellence.



    İnceleme yok
    2025.09.19 16:14
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.19 07:48
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.19 04:10
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.19 04:10
    80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.28% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.09.16 14:14
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.16 09:01
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.09.15 15:57
    80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.51% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.09.15 14:57
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.12 20:17
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.12 16:05
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.10 12:55
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.09.10 12:55
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.09 16:33
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.09 16:33
    80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.09.03 08:23
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.02 08:26
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.08.31 23:22
    80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.08.27 20:42
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.08.20 17:27
    Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
    2025.08.07 15:09
    High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
