- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|US500
|96
|US30
|70
|XAUUSD
|42
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|US500
|-720
|US30
|702
|XAUUSD
|848
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|US500
|-6.2K
|US30
|77K
|XAUUSD
|9.5K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.51 × 35
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.80 × 49
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.39 × 6181
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.03 × 157
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.44 × 742
👑 The Golden Tier
Premium Automated Signal Service for Gold and Major Indices
The Golden Tier is your gateway to elite, hands-free trading — a fully automated signal service engineered for traders who expect excellence. Powered by precision algorithms and a proven trading strategy, this service delivers real-time execution across XAUUSD (Gold) and US30 (Dow Jones) with an exceptional 80% win rate.
Built for traders using a IC Markets Standard Account with 1:500 leverage, The Golden Tier operates exclusively on one of the industry’s most trusted broker infrastructures, ensuring your trades execute with speed, accuracy, and deep liquidity.
✨ Why Choose The Golden Tier?
✅ 80% Win Rate Performance
Our system identifies and executes high-probability trade setups based on advanced analysis of Gold and major indices — giving you consistent results, day after day.
✅ 100% Automated Execution
No manual trades, no emotional decisions. Once connected, The Golden Tier trades on your behalf in real-time, so you can profit without lifting a finger.
✅ Focused on High-Impact Markets
We specialize in three of the most volatile and opportunity-rich assets: XAUUSD and US30. These markets move — and we’re built to move with them.
✅ No Experience Needed
Perfect for beginners and professionals alike. Whether you're scaling up or starting out, The Golden Tier fits effortlessly into your trading routine.
✅ Optimized for 1:500 Leverage Accounts
Our system is fine-tuned for IC Markets Standard Accounts using 1:500 leverage — maximizing potential while maintaining disciplined risk control.
📦 What’s Included:
-
Access to our proprietary, automated signal system
-
Seamless integration via copy trading
-
Daily performance oversight and updates
-
Priority onboarding and technical support
⚙️ What You Need to Get Started:
✅ The MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platform
✅ A reliable copy-trading setup or trade copier linked to the master account (instructions provided on setup)
✅ Recommended minimum starting balance: $500
✅ A VPS (Virtual Private Server) or a stable internet connection to ensure 24/5 uptime
✅ Basic knowledge of how to log in and monitor your MT5 account (no trading experience required)
💼 Trade Like the Top Tier
The Golden Tier isn’t just another signal service — it’s an elite-level trading engine that runs around the clock so you don’t have to. With hands-free precision, premium market focus, and a high win rate, this is your invitation to trade like the top 1%.
Join The Golden Tier. Step into automated excellence.
