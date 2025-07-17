- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD.s
|515
|EURUSD.s
|237
|USDJPY.s
|104
|USDSGD.s
|9
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|ETHUSD.s
|-385
|EURUSD.s
|-17
|USDJPY.s
|-30
|USDSGD.s
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|ETHUSD.s
|-121K
|EURUSD.s
|-3.1K
|USDJPY.s
|-2.8K
|USDSGD.s
|-16
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "IG-LIVE" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
The Ultimate FX Scalper Pro EA is a high-performance, fully automated trading robot designed to generate consistent profits in the forex market. Built using advanced algorithmic trading technology, this EA is optimized for scalping and short-term trading, capitalizing on micro price movements with high accuracy.
Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA handles everything for you—market analysis, entry, risk management, and exit—24/5.
