Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Powered by AI
Julieta Tsotskhalashvili

Powered by AI

Julieta Tsotskhalashvili
0 inceleme
11 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 99 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -27%
IG-LIVE
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
865
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
558 (64.50%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
307 (35.49%)
En iyi işlem:
102.45 SGD
En kötü işlem:
-246.86 SGD
Brüt kâr:
1 115.44 SGD (322 409 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 667.41 SGD (449 642 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
154 (57.07 SGD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
171.84 SGD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
51.19%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
101.67%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
3
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.90
Alış işlemleri:
361 (41.73%)
Satış işlemleri:
504 (58.27%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.67
Beklenen getiri:
-0.64 SGD
Ortalama kâr:
2.00 SGD
Ortalama zarar:
-5.43 SGD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
28 (-6.89 SGD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-329.96 SGD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
0.80%
Algo alım-satım:
83%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
558.57 SGD
Maksimum:
613.30 SGD (396.37%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
33.31% (613.30 SGD)
Varlığa göre:
16.10% (231.84 SGD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
ETHUSD.s 515
EURUSD.s 237
USDJPY.s 104
USDSGD.s 9
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
ETHUSD.s -385
EURUSD.s -17
USDJPY.s -30
USDSGD.s 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
ETHUSD.s -121K
EURUSD.s -3.1K
USDJPY.s -2.8K
USDSGD.s -16
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "IG-LIVE" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

The Ultimate FX Scalper Pro EA is a high-performance, fully automated trading robot designed to generate consistent profits in the forex market. Built using advanced algorithmic trading technology, this EA is optimized for scalping and short-term trading, capitalizing on micro price movements with high accuracy.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA handles everything for you—market analysis, entry, risk management, and exit—24/5.


İnceleme yok
Kopyala

